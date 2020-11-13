Driving Instructor, Another Man Arrested For Robbing Woman Of Over 1.8 Lakh

The accused were arrested by the Pune Police in Delhi. (Representational)

A driving instructor and his friend were arrested on Friday in Delhi by a team of Pune Police for allegedly robbing a woman IT professional in Pune, Maharashtra, of cash and valuables worth Rs 1.80 lakh.

Rajesh Singh Mahi, 39, and his aide Krishna Ram Bahadur Rana, 35, fled to Delhi after committing the crime on Tuesday, a police official said.

Rajesh Mahi, who knew the 35-year-old woman's father, was giving her driving lessons for the previous eight days, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Bachchan Singh.

On Tuesday morning, the accused took the woman out for another driving lesson.

After driving around in NIBM, Undri and Pisoli areas they reached an isolated spot where the accused suddenly threatened the woman, tied her hands and gagged her, the DCP said.

They forced her to transfer Rs 40,000 through a mobile payment app, withdrew Rs 10,000 from an ATM from her account after forcing her to disclose the PIN, and also snatched away her gold jewellery before fleeing, he said.

"They were traced to the national capital. Today, a team of unit 5 of the crime branch apprehended them and they are being brought to Pune," DCP Singh added.

