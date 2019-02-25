Deaf Protesters Baton-Charged In Pune, Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report

Cops can be seen hitting the protesters with batons to disperse them.

Deaf and mute protesters, demanding better job and education opportunities, were baton-charged by police this afternoon outside the Disability Commissioner's office in Pune. Thousands of protesters gathered outside the social commissioner's office, stressing "deaf community in Maharashtra has had enough."

Cops can be seen hitting the protesters with batons in a video. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has now sought a report in the matter from Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham.

Police began to disperse the protesters, hit them with batons when they tried to take out a rally, Pradip More, Secretary, State Level Association of the Deaf (SLAD), the NGO that organised the protest, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He claimed some of the protesters were injured, while a few were detained.

A video of the protest was shared on Facebook by the Metro South Asian Deaf Association, an organization of deaf people from South Asian countries. Mr More can be seen addressing the crowd in the video saying the deaf community has been neglected for too long. The SLAD said a march to Mumbai would be organised to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, if their demands are not met.

Over 18 lakh deaf youth in the state have decided not to vote in the forthcoming general elections unless they get an assurance from the state authorities, Mr More was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule earlier today slammed the chief minister over the lathi-charge on protesters. "Differently-abled youth indulging in a peaceful protest have been lathi-charged by the police. The CM has no moral right to continue. He should resign immediately," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

