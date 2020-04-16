Watch: People Made To Do Surya Namaskar In Pune Road For Violating Lockdown

A group of people are seen doing surya namaskar on an otherwise deserted road in Pune, as they listen to command from a speaker placed on a PCR van. This is followed by a session of jumping jack.

The video from Pune's Bibvewadi area is just another example of how police is dealing with those who are violating the lockdown that has been put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus. Most of the peoploe in the video violated lockdown for a morning walk, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police made people, who violated lockdown for a morning walk, perform yoga in Bibvewadi area of Pune, early morning today. #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/m5ooX6ixaN - ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

From making violators do squats to making them write sorry 500 times, police across the country have come up with unique ways to ensure that the orders are followed.

In Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, policeman dressed as "Yamraj'', worshipped by the Hindu community as the "god of death", roamed the streets warning that he would take anyone "violating social distancing norms or the lockdown to the underworld".

A top officer in Chandigarh did not spare VIPs violating curfew to check coronavirus and warned that he will name and shame them. "From tomorrow we will publish name and designation of VIPs violating curfew orders and going for morning and evening. Be warned," Union Territory adviser Manoj Parida tweeted on Wednesday.

"Do u know the full form of VIP? Very Idiotic Person," he said in another tweet.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 414 in India, with 37 deaths reported in the last 24 Hours, government data shows. The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus in India has risen to 12,380 today.