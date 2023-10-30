Black Clothes Banned At Pune Stadium During World Cup Match. Here's Why

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are playing a group stage match today in Pune.

The fallout of the Maratha quota protests has now spread to the cricket World Cup with cops barring those wearing black clothes from attending a match at the Pune stadium this afternoon.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are playing a group stage match today in Pune. India is hosting the World Cup this time and the matches are scheduled in stadiums across the country, including Pune.

The police are not allowing anyone wearing black clothes or shoes to enter the stadium to ensure no symbolic protests disrupt the match. Fans wearing black have been directed to change their attire or return home.

"Police are not allowing anything in black - neither caps nor jackets. This is because some Maratha quota protests are on," said a fan, looking dejected as he clutched on to his black jacket.

Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests across Maharashtra seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Protesters burnt tyres and staged a road blockade this morning in Solapur in support of their cause.

Protests have intensified after quota activist Manoj Jarange sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of the second phase of the protest.

A three-member committee of experts will be set up to advise the government on submitting a proposed curative petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the quota issue, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said today.

The state government had earlier formed a committee led by retired judge to submit a report on how to issue Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community.

The Maharashtra government had stated that it is committed to granting reservations to the Maratha community but that requires legal scrutiny.