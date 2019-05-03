Over 125 Students Attacked By Bees Near Rajgad Fort In Pune

125 students were attacked by a swarm of bees near Rajgad Fort in Pune (Representational)

Over 125 students at a summer camp near Rajgad Fort in Pune district were attacked by a swarm of honey bees, an official said today.

The incident happened near Gunjavane village in Velhe tehsil on Thursday.

"The students, all in the 12-16 age group, were carrying out various activities as part of the summer camp when the bee attack took place. Local residents rushed there and took the students in their houses to save them from getting stung," said Manoj Jadhav, Block development officer of Velhe tehsil.

The students were later rushed to a nearby primary health centre.

"All the students are safe," he added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.