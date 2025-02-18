Video: Bees Swarm Haryana Secretariat, 2 Paramilitary Force Personnel Injured

At least two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were injured after a swarm of bees surrounded the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Several videos of the incident, which have gone viral, show CISF personnel swatting away the bees with their jackets.
One such video shows the personnel rushing to rescue a Secretariat employee, as he tries to get inside a vehicle.
हरियाणा सचिवालय में मधुमक्खियों का हमला..— NDTV India (@ndtvindia) February 18, 2025
इस हमले में दो CISF कर्मचारी घायल. मधुमक्खियों के इस हमले में एक की हालत गंभीर हो गई. आनन फानन में एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल ले जाया गया. दूसरे कर्मचारी अपने अपने ऑफिस में घुस गए.#Haryana । #CISF pic.twitter.com/CCXwIoOb0N
Sources said two CISF personnel were injured and that one of them sustained critical injuries. The two personnel were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
