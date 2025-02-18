Video: Bees Swarm Haryana Secretariat, 2 Paramilitary Force Personnel Injured

At least two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were injured after a swarm of bees surrounded the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Several videos of the incident, which have gone viral, show CISF personnel swatting away the bees with their jackets.

One such video shows the personnel rushing to rescue a Secretariat employee, as he tries to get inside a vehicle.

Sources said two CISF personnel were injured and that one of them sustained critical injuries. The two personnel were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.