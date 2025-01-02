Senior Journalist Nikhil Kumar Returns To TIME As Executive Editor

Senior journalist Nikhil Kumar has joined TIME magazine as Executive Editor. Mr Kumar will be overseeing TIME's AI, Climate and Health teams.

"Together, our AI, Climate, and Health journalists have been among TIME's most innovative and recognized. They've launched our new TIME100 communities, creating journalism that speaks to the decision-makers in these verticals and the individuals who follow them," TIME said in a statement.

"Nikhil brings experience in international and business journalism, which he will use to make sure that our AI, Climate, and Health coverage continues to appeal to global audiences and those leading the businesses that shape them. He will supervise Senior Editors Mandy Oaklander, Kyla Mandel, and Dayana Sarkisova, along with their reporters, and collaborate across all our departments to encourage our most ambitious journalism," it added.

Nikhil Kumar was recently with The Messenger as its deputy global editor and before that, he worked at Grid. He was formerly CNN's bureau chief in New Delhi, overseeing the network's coverage of India and the wider region, as well as reporting on-air for major stories.

Previously, he also worked with TIME as its South Asia bureau chief and, before that, as a senior editor working on international coverage. He has also worked as an editor and foreign correspondent for the Independent and the Evening Standard.

The magazine also announced that Lori Fradkin, who joined TIME in 2018, was being promoted to Executive Editor.

"A talented newsroom leader, Lori will oversee Senior Editor of Ideas AJ Hess and their team of editors, as well as Editor-at-Large Belinda Luscombe, Senior Correspondent Sean Gregory, and Correspondent Eliana Dockterman," the statement read.

She joined TIME in New York following five years at Cosmopolitan, with previous roles at The Huffington Post, AOL, and New York magazine.