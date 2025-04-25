After Clash With Zelensky, Trump Says 'Crimea Will Stay With Russia'

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. In a TIME interview, Trump stated Crimea will "stay with Russia," igniting debate amid Ukraine-Russia tensions. He said that Ukraine won't join NATO, while urging peace talks.

The recent interview with US President Donald Trump by TIME magazine has caused debate regarding the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. Trump stated that "Crimea will stay with Russia” as part of potential peace negotiations with Ukraine, adding that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky understands this reality.

The Crimean peninsula has been a point of contention between Ukraine and Russia for years, with Russia annexing the region in 2014. Trump's comments suggest that he believes Crimea's fate is already sealed, with Russia maintaining control over the region. He pointed out that the people of Crimea largely speak Russian, implying that this demographic factor contributes to the region's ties with Russia. However, he also took a swipe at his predecessor, Barack Obama, saying, "But this was given by Obama. This wasn't given by Trump."

Zelensky has consistently maintained that recognising occupied territory as Russian is a red line for Ukraine, and Trump's comments may be seen as an attempt to push Ukraine towards negotiations.

In contrast to his comments on Crimea, Trump has also criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for continuing to assault Ukraine. In a statement, Trump said, "I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!"

In response, Zelensky pointed out on Thursday that Ukraine had accepted a US ceasefire proposal 44 days ago as the first step toward peace talks, but Russian attacks have continued.

Trump also said that Ukraine will never join NATO and added, “From day one, that's what caused the war to start—talks of NATO membership".

Speaking to reporters Friday as he left the White House to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, Trump said there is no deadline for the conclusion of peace talks.

“I just want to do it as fast as possible,” Trump said. Negotiators are “pretty close” to a deal, he said.