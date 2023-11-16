Narendra Singh Tomar, The Man Of The Moment In Madhya Pradesh

Narendra Singh Tomar was the Union Minister of Steel and Mining between 2014 and 2019.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is already facing a tough Assembly poll battle in Madhya Pradesh, finds himself in an unfamiliar position after three videos - allegedly involving money deals - surfaced recently.

Two videos seemed to show Mr Tomar's son Devendra Pratap Singh discussing deals worth crores, while the third video shows a man identifying himself as Jagmandeep Singh, a Canadian resident, claiming to be the one speaking to Devendra.

Narendra Singh Tomar has alleged a "well-planned conspiracy" by the opposition ahead of elections in the state. The BJP's state boss, VD Sharma, has called the video "fake' and accused the opposition party, lacking any real issue to raise, of releasing the clips to unsettle voters ahead of polling.

Mr Tomar has two sons - the elder son is Devendra while Prabal Pratap Singh Tomar is the younger son. Devendra has been associate vice-president, Hockey India.

There is now a possibility that these videos may create roadblocks to Mr Tomar's possible chief ministerial ambitions. The Congress has demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate

Narendra Singh Tomar was the Union Minister of Steel and Mining between 2014 and 2019. He has served as a minister in both the Uma Bharti and Chouhan Cabinets in Madhya Pradesh. Mr Tomar faces off against incumbent MLA Ravindra Singh Tomar from the Damini assembly seat in the Morena district.

Mr Tomar, who was earlier appointed as convenor of the party's election management committee for the polls, faces the tough task of getting another term for his party in the state amid the expected anti-incumbency against Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has been the Chief Minister four times since 2005.

A seasoned organisation leader, Mr Tomar has held various positions in the party, including that of its Madhya Pradesh president, and is considered a low-profile leader who enjoys cordial relations with various regional satraps.

He also comes from the Gwalior-Chambal region where the BJP is working overtime to improve its show after being bested by the Congress in the 2018 assembly polls.

The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3.

In the last assembly election in 2018, the Congress came to power and formed the government with senior leader Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister. However, the BJP formed the government in 2020 after then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched sides.

The BJP won two only seats in the Morena district in the 2018 Assembly elections, with the Congress bagging four, including Dimani.