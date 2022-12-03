Megha Thakur Dies At 21: 5 Facts On The Indo-Canadian TikTok Star

Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on July 17, 2001, Megha Thakur was active on various social media platforms. She was most popular on TikTok, which she joined in 2019.

She graduated from Mayfield Secondary School in Caledon, Ontario, Canada, and joined Western University in London, Ontario in 2019.

As a model, Megha Thakur walked the ramp at CAISA Fashion Show in 2019 and was affiliated to Elite Model Management for six months in 2020.

Thakur created content about body positivity, dance, and comedy. She often posted videos on Instagram to reply to comments from her followers, fans and haters alike.