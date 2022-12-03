Megha Thakur Dies At 21: 5 Facts On The Indo-Canadian TikTok Star

Megha Thakur created content about body positivity, dance, and comedy.

Megha Thakur's parents announced her death on social media.

New Delhi: Indian-origin TikTok star, Megha Thakur, died at 21 "suddenly and unexpectedly". Known for her popular dance videos as well as inspirational body positivity content, she had over 900k followers on TikTok, where she regularly engaged with fans.

Here are five facts about Megha Thakur:

  1. Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on July 17, 2001, Megha Thakur was active on various social media platforms. She was most popular on TikTok, which she joined in 2019. 

  2. She graduated from Mayfield Secondary School in Caledon, Ontario, Canada, and joined Western University in London, Ontario in 2019. 

  3. As a model, Megha Thakur walked the ramp at CAISA Fashion Show in 2019 and was affiliated to Elite Model Management for six months in 2020.

  4. Thakur created content about body positivity, dance, and comedy. She often posted videos on Instagram to reply to comments from her followers, fans and haters alike. 

  5. She kept her personal life private and her parents haven't yet disclosed the cause of her death yet. She will be cremated on November 29. 



.