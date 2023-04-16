Meet Miss India 2023 Winner Nandini Gupta, A 19-Year-Old From Rajasthan

Nandini Gupta hails from Kota in Rajasthan.

Nandini Gupta, who has always nurtured an interest in organising and hosting various extracurricular activities as a child, is pursuing a degree in Business Management.

Businessman and philanthropist Ratan Tata, who is known for his business acumen and charitable contributions, is Nandini Gupta's inspiration.

From the entertainment industry, Nandini Gupta looks up to actress-producer Priyanka Chopra, who is a former Miss World (2000), for her achievements and dedication to giving back to society.