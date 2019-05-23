Election Results 2019: PM Narendra Modi Wins From Varanasi

PM Modi is the most-liked world leader on Facebook and most followed on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has comfortably won in his constituency of Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh state, with 6,74,664 votes.

PM Modi has many superlatives to his name. Most-liked world leader on Facebook. Most followed on Twitter. Most searched, most talked about. Most divisive.

Narendra Modi, 68, towers over Indian politics and much of the country's political discourse.

In 2014, the Modi-led BJP decimated all opposition and swept the election, becoming the first party to win a majority in over three decades.

Before moving to New Delhi, PM Modi served as the Chief Minister of his home state Gujarat for 13 years since 2001. He was accused of not doing enough to stop the 2002 riots on his watch in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning.

The report of the Supreme Court monitored Special Investigation Team in 2012 concluded that Chief Minister Modi took all possible steps to control the riots.

Born in Vadnagar in northern Gujarat, PM Modi, in his teens, sold tea - a part of his life that would take on immense significance at a critical turn of his political career.

In school, he was known as a strong debater. He was barely in his teens when he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student outfit linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP.

At 18, PM Modi's parents arranged his wedding. He left home soon after. In 1971, he joined the RSS. During the Emergency of 1975-77, when then prime minister Indira Gandhi jailed several political opponents and severely restricted fundamental rights, PM Modi went into hiding and wrote a book.

He was assigned by the RSS to the BJP in 1985 and held several posts until he replaced Keshubhai Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, in a damage control measure by the BJP amid criticism over the state government's handling of the Bhuj earthquake.

In 2013, as the BJP sought to capitalize on the poor public perception of the Congress-led UPA amid corruption allegations and an economic slowdown, PM Modi was named its prime ministerial candidate.

In an eventful term, the Prime Minister has been credited with trying to tighten the administration, a strong foreign policy and high-profile campaigns like Swachh Bharat and make-in-India, but he has also been criticized for demonetization and an alleged rise in hate crimes.

He is contesting from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, a temple town on the banks of the Ganga, for the second time since 2014. He is currently leading from the seat. In the previous election, he won both Varanasi and Vadodara and decided to give up the Gujarat seat.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019