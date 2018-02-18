Doctor To Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma's 25 Years In Meghalaya Politics During a political career spanning 25 years, Mukul Sangma, who holds a bachelor's degree in medicine, has held diverse portfolios -- home and education, taxation and fisheries.

Mukul Sangma took oath as the 11th chief minister of Meghalaya in 2010. Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is making an attempt to enter the assembly for the fifth term. In the February 27 assembly elections, the chief minister is contesting from two constituencies -- Ampatgiri in South West Garo Hills district and Songsak in East Garo Hills district. This is the first time that Mr Sangma, who has been the chief minister for over eight years, is contesting from two seats. During a political career spanning 25 years, the 52-year-old, who holds a bachelor's degree in medicine, has held diverse portfolios -- home and education, taxation and fisheries.



Mr Sangma was born on April 20, 1965, in Assam's Ampati, now in Meghalaya. He gave up his government job as a medical and health officer and took the political plunge in 1993. At the age of 28, he contested from the Ampatgiri seat as an Independent candidate and won, making his way to the Meghalaya assembly as one of the youngest politicians. For Mr Sangma, there has been no looking back. Later, he joined the Congress and was re-elected lawmaker in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013.



From 1998 to 2009, Mr Sangma held various important positions as minister of taxation, information and public relations, home and education minister and deputy chief minister.



Following the resignation of DD Lapang, he took oath as the 11th chief minister of Meghalaya. He was sworn in as chief minister for a second time in 2013. Some of his key initiatives include 'Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme', Life programme (Livelihood Intervention and Facilitation of Entrepreneurship), Mission Football, an initiative to promote sports in Meghalaya, and a career guidance program to offer coaching support for underprivileged students among others.



Mr Sangma is married to Dikkanchi D Shira and has four children.



