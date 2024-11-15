Loves Football, 6 Feet 9 Inches Tall: What You Need To Know About Barron Trump

It was well past midnight on November 5, 2024, the election day in the United States. The results were still coming, but a jubilant Republican crowd in Florida was certain of Donald Trump's return to the White House. They gave him and his entire entourage a hero's welcome. Among those on stage were his wife, Melania, and his youngest son, Barron Trump, who remained anonymous for much of his father's campaign trail.

Standing well over 6 feet and 9 inches tall, Barron, an imposing figure, flashed a smile at the sea of supporters. While Barron's four older half-siblings — Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump — have all taken on roles as political advisors and business figures, he remained more of a backroom guy.

Barron has reportedly been advising Trump on connecting with the Gen Z voters who are crucial to modern political campaigns. The President-elect credited his youngest son for persuading him to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast, a major success nearing 50 million views.

The election was special for the 18-year-old, who also cast his first vote this year. Photographed at the voting booth, he proudly supported his father in the presidential race.

Let's take a closer look at this young man and his journey so far.

Early life

Born on March 20, 2006, Barron Trump is the only child of Donald and Melania. Trump named him Barron, a name he always liked but never had the opportunity to use for his other sons, reported People.

His early years were spent mostly away from the spotlight, which followed the lives of his older siblings and parents.

During Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2016, Barron, though young, became a subject of public curiosity. When his father won the presidency and moved into the White House, Barron stayed behind in New York City for several months to finish the school year. This move was initially seen as an attempt to give Barron some semblance of a normal childhood, despite his father's sudden and meteoric rise to the highest office in the United States.

Schooling and education

Barron Trump has attended a series of prestigious schools. During his early years in New York City, he was enrolled at the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on Manhattan's Upper West Side. In May 2017, it was announced that Barron would move to St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. Unlike every other presidential child over the past 35 years, who attended Sidwell Friends, Barron made history as the first to attend St. Andrew's. In a statement, Melania Trump expressed her admiration for the school's “diverse community and commitment to academic excellence.”

In 2024, Barron Trump began his freshman year at New York University's prestigious Stern School of Business, a departure from the tradition set by his older siblings and father. Unlike Donald Trump and Barron's siblings — Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump — who attended or graduated from institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University, with strong connections to the family, Barron charted his path.

Moving to the White House

When Trump first won the presidency, he said that Barron was initially nervous about the move from New York City to the White House. At the time, Barron was just nine years old and strongly attached to his life in New York, school and friends. The prospect of leaving everything behind for a new chapter in Washington D.C. was a significant change for the young boy.

“He does love New York and he loves his school. Not so much living in the White House. He does like what he's got right now. That would be a whole change of life. But when he hears I'm going to help people that solves the problem,” Trump told People magazine.

Finally, at 11, Barron moved into the White House, where he lived with his parents until 2019. That year, the Trump family permanently relocated to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Barron Trump's hobbies

Despite keeping a low profile, Barron's interests and activities have occasionally come to the media's notice. He is known for his love for sports, something his mother Melania confirmed in 2018. One of the sports he enjoys is football, but his father, Donald Trump, has expressed some reservations about the dangers in the game. He has also been involved in other activities such as golf and basketball, reflecting a well-rounded personality with a strong interest in athletics.

Command of English and Slovenian

Barron Trump is bilingual and can speak English and Slovenian, the native language of his mother. As a child, Barron would often call his grandmother and speak with her solely in Slovenian, Melania told People magazine. When it comes to the language Barron should use in public, she and her husband, Donald Trump, are in agreement. English remains his primary language.

The tallest Trump

Barron Trump's height is something you just cannot ignore. Standing at a reported 6 feet 9 inches, he is the tallest member of the Trump family. This towering figure surpasses his father, Donald Trump, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall. Compared to his half-brothers, Barron stands out. Donald Trump Jr. is 6 feet 1 inch and Eric Trump is 6 feet 5 inches.

While Google lists Barron's height as 6 feet 9 inches, Donald Trump mentioned in a January 2024 speech that Barron is “already 6 feet 7 inches” — still a remarkable height, regardless of the exact measurement. Donald jokingly attributed his son's height to the home-cooked meals prepared by Melania's late mother, Amalija Knavs.

Barron's height often draws attention, especially during public appearances.

After Trump's victory in elections, his campaign's senior adviser Jason Miller said Barron was involved in recommending several podcasts his father must do ahead of the November 5 voting. “Hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he's had has broken the internet,” Miller told Politico's Playbook Deep Dive podcast.

With Donald Trump already making important appointments to his cabinet ahead of the January 20th inauguration for his second term, many wonder if the 18-year-old will be more actively involved in the next four years.