In Hindenburg's Latest Report, Mention Of An Indian-Origin Executive

Amrita Ahuja is the current Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Block. She is also serving as the Member Board of Directors at Discord and Airbnb. Ms Ahuja has also been the CFO of Blizzard Entertainment, a game developer and publisher.

Ms Ahuja was offered the position of CFO at Square Inc in 2018. The company was renamed Block in 2021, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Amrita Ahuja's parents are Indian immigrants. She used to own a daycare centre in Cleveland, Ohio. The CFO said she joined Square because of its focus on empowering small businesses, the report added.

Earlier, Ms Ahuja worked at Walt Disney Co., and Fox. She served as Senior Analyst, Strategic Planning at Disney and contributed to the launch of the streaming service Hulu at Fox. She also had a stint at Morgan Stanley as an investment banking analyst.