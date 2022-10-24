All About Rishi Sunak, The First Indian-Origin PM Of Britain

Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain.

Rishi Sunak, UK's next Prime Minister, is the first Indian-origin leader to take the top post in Britain.

Mr Sunak, 42, is a wealthy Hindu descendant of immigrants from India and East Africa. He is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

Mr Sunak's father, Yashvir Sunak, was a National Health Service general practitioner and mother, Usha Sunak, ran a chemist shop.

"I grew up watching my parents serve our local community with dedication," Mr Sunak says on his website.

He went to Winchester College, Oxford University and Stanford University.

"I have been lucky to live, study and work internationally. I met my wife, Akshata, in California where we lived for a number of years before returning home. We have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, who keep us busy and entertained," Mr Sunak says on his website.

In his spare time, Mr Sunak says he enjoys keeping fit, cricket, football and movies.

Mr Sunak was first elected MP from Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015 and re-elected in 2017 and 2019.

In July 2019, Mr Sunak was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury, having entered government service as the Minister for Local Government in January 2018.

In February 2020, he had the honour to be appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, a position he had the privilege to hold until July this year.