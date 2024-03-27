All About Pavan Davuluri, New Head Of Microsoft Windows

Pavan Kumar Davuluriis an IIT Madras graduate.

Pavan Davuluri, an IIT Madras graduate, has been appointed the new head of Microsoft Windows and Surface. He succeeds Panos Panay, who left for Amazon last year. Mr Davuluri previously oversaw the Surface group and now leads both Windows and Surface departments.

Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's head of experiences and devices, said, "As part of this change, we are bringing together the Windows Experiences and Windows + Devices teams as a core part of the Experiences + Devices (E+D) division. This will enable us to take a holistic approach to building silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that span Windows client and cloud for this AI era."

"Pavan Davuluri will lead this team and continue to report to me. Shilpa Ranganathan and Jeff Johnson and their teams will report directly to Pavan. The Windows team will continue to work closely with the Microsoft AI team on AI, silicon, and experiences,” he said.

Who is Pavan Davuluri?