All About Pavan Davuluri, New Head Of Microsoft Windows

Pavan Davuluri, an IIT Madras graduate, has been appointed the new head of Microsoft Windows and Surface. He succeeds Panos Panay, who left for Amazon last year. Mr Davuluri previously oversaw the Surface group and now leads both Windows and Surface departments.
Rajesh Jha, Microsoft's head of experiences and devices, said, "As part of this change, we are bringing together the Windows Experiences and Windows + Devices teams as a core part of the Experiences + Devices (E+D) division. This will enable us to take a holistic approach to building silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that span Windows client and cloud for this AI era."
"Pavan Davuluri will lead this team and continue to report to me. Shilpa Ranganathan and Jeff Johnson and their teams will report directly to Pavan. The Windows team will continue to work closely with the Microsoft AI team on AI, silicon, and experiences,” he said.
Who is Pavan Davuluri?
Pavan Kumar Davuluri is an IIT Madras graduate. He completed his post-graduation from the University of Maryland, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Mr Davuluri began his career at Microsoft as a Reliability Component Manager in 2001.
Mr Davuluri has held various leadership positions over his 23-year tenure at Microsoft, working across PC and Xbox hardware, Surface, and Windows.
Pavan Davuluri took on the role of corporate vice president for Windows and Silicon & Systems Integration in 2021, overseeing efforts to optimise Windows for Arm-based devices.
Mr Davuluri was recently assigned to lead Windows engineering alongside his existing responsibilities in Microsoft's hardware endeavours. He will lead a dedicated team developing silicon systems for Microsoft's Windows and Surface products.