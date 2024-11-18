Meet Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, Crowned Miss Universe 2024

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark was crowned Miss Universe 2024 at the 73rd edition of the prestigious pageant on Saturday in the Mexico City Arena.

Ms Theilvig is the first Danish woman to win at the dazzling event in which over 120 contestants from across the globe participated.



Following the announcement, the official Miss Universe Instagram page shared, "A new era begins! Congratulations to Denmark, our 73rd Miss Universe. May your reign inspire and empower women worldwide. #73MissUniverseCompetition."

73rd Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig:

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, 20, dreamed of becoming a beauty queen as early as five years old. Her passion for pageantry began when she watched international competitions, including Miss Universe.

At 17, she participated in her first competition, Miss Denmark, and was the second runner-up. In 2022, she represented Denmark at Miss Grand International and finished as a Top 20 finalist.

Ms Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe Denmark 2024 in September, two months before the global pageant.

She holds a bachelor's degree in business and marketing and has ventured into the jewellery industry, specialising in diamond sales. She plans to pursue a law degree and dreams of studying at Harvard University.

She is a former professional dancer who competed in European and World Championships. Ms Theilvig also teaches dance.

As a survivor of “abuse and trauma” from a “dysfunctional family with a lot of drug addicts”, Ms Theilvig actively advocates for mental health awareness.

She is a fur mom and volunteers at the local animal shelter in her city.

Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina was named the first runner-up, while Miss Mexico Maria Fernanda Beltran secured the second runner-up position.

India's Rhea Singha also broke into the top 30 contestants.