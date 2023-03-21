5 Facts About Starbucks New Indian-Origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan

Laxman Narasimhan assumed office on March 20 (File)

India-origin Laxman Narasimhan has taken charge as the new Chief Executive Officer of global coffee giant Starbucks. He has succeeded the founder of the company Howard Schultz.

Below are five facts about the new Starbucks CEO.

Laxman Narasimhan joined Starbucks on October 1, 2022, as incoming CEO and has around 30 years of experience in leading global businesses, and restaurant, e-commerce, and advising retain companies.

Before joining Starbucks, Mr Narasimhan was the CEO of Reckitt, a multinational consumer health, hygiene, and nutrition company. He helped grow the e-commerce business of Reckitt and launched initiatives, and supported the company's frontline workforce during the pandemic.

Laxman Narasimhan also held various executive positions at PepsiCo. He served as the company's global chief commercial officer, CEO of PepsiCo's Latin America, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa operations, CEO of PepsiCo Latin America, and also as CFO of PepsiCo Americas Foods.

Mr Narasimhan earlier worked at McKinsey & Company for 19 years and advised companies across various industries including consumer goods, retail and healthcare in the US, India, and Asia.

Laxman Narasimhan obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune and did Master's of Arts in German and International Studies from the Lauder Institute, The University of Pennsylvania. He holds a MBA degree in Finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania. Mr Narasimhan can speak six languages and serves as a trustee of the Brookings Institution, member of Verizon's Board of Directors, and as UK Prime Minister's Build Back Better Council.

Laxman Narasimhan was appointed as the CEO of Starbucks on September 1 last year. He assumed office on March 20 and will now join the company's board of directors.