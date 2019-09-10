'Was Issued Wrong Traffic Ticket,' Alleges Bihar BJP Minister's Son

Arijit Shashwat alleged the traffic challan was issued only to make it a high profile case. (File)

BJP leader and the son of Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey, Arijit Shashwat on Tuesday alleged that he was wrongly issued a traffic ticket despite following all the rules and carrying the necessary documents.

Alleging that he was being targeted for setting a ''high-profile'' example Arijit Shashwat said, "The challan issued against me is only to make it a high profile case. I have always obeyed traffic rules. The incident occurred on September 8, at that time I was there with my entire family. Our vehicle was stopped in an uncivilised way by the police personnel," Arijit Shashwat said.

He also asserted that he was not issued the traffic penalty at the place of incident nor was his documents checked.

"I objected to the method employed by the police personnel. I stopped the vehicle there for 15 minutes and asked the police personnel to check the documents. But no checking was done by the police. The challan was not issued at that place. The media was witness to this," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.