On Camera, Bihar Woman Shot In Neck By Man She Rejected

The daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot at in Patna allegedly over a love affair, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Indrapuri area of Sipara under the limits of Beur Police Station.
Bihar| A vegetable vendor's daughter shot yesterday in Indrapuri locality of Sipara area of Beur PS in Patna. Injured girl who was shot in the neck is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Matter is being said to be a love affair: Patna Police— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022
The shooting that took place on Wednesday is connected to a love affair, Patna Police said.
The girl, who was shot in the neck, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
More details are awaited.
