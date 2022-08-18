On Camera, Bihar Woman Shot In Neck By Man She Rejected

Patna: The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The daughter of a vegetable vendor was shot at in Patna allegedly over a love affair, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Indrapuri area of Sipara under the limits of Beur Police Station.

The shooting that took place on Wednesday is connected to a love affair, Patna Police said.

The girl, who was shot in the neck, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

More details are awaited.

