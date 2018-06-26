For Arrest, Jail Of 14-Year-Old, 9 Police Personnel In Patna Suspended Patna Police had claimed that the vegetable vendor is 18 years old and was caught along with the members of a bike-lifter gang.

The teen's family says he was arrested after refusing to give free vegetables to cops. (Representational) Patna: All nine policemen involved in the arrest of a 14-year-old son of a vegetable vendor in Patna- a case that has hugely embarrassed the Bihar police -- have been suspended. The boy has been illegally shut in Patna's Beur jail since his arrest three months ago. His family alleged that he was arrested after he refused to give free vegetables to the local policemen.



and was caught along with the members of a bike-lifter gang.



After an investigation into the matter following orders by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the entire staff of the police station has been sent to the Police lines. The report on the issue has also recommended strict action against two senior police officers, who were in charge of the concerned police station.



Investigation showed the teen was a minor - his father had earlier showed his Aadhaar documents to reporters that confirmed him as a 14-year-old. Also, he was not arrested from the place as shown in the First Information Report, but was picked up from his home, as the family had said, investigation revealed.



No motorcycle was recovered from his possession, the report said, adding that it appears to have been planted later by police. There were other irregularities in the FIR as well, making it incoherent at times.



The investigation report, however, added that the family's allegation that the teen was picked up because he refused free vegetables to the police, was also not entirely correct. It appeared that the boy was arrested on basis of the statement of one Vishal, who was arrested by the police for bike theft.



The police will now request the court to shift the boy from Beur Jail to a juvenile's home.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had ordered an investigation in the case after it was reported by the media earlier this month.



In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the boy's father said his son was picked up from his home by the police March 20. When he met his son in jail, the teen said he was picked up for refusing to part with his vegetables when he had gone out alone with the family cart the day before. The teen also alleged that he was beaten up badly and forced to sign on a blank sheet of paper.



