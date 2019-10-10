Vegetable Prices Soar In Patna After Flood Hits Supply

After the rise in onion prices, the price of the rest of the vegetables has also shot up.

Vegetable prices have increased in Bihar's capital Patna due to shortage in supply caused by heavy rains and floods in the state. After the rise in onion prices, the price of the rest of the vegetables has also shot up across the city. The vendors and customers are badly affected due to price hike of all vegetables.

"Due to floods, the rate of vegetables has increased. Earlier, I used to sell more but due to the price hike the sale has gone down," Shatrughan, a vegetable vendor told news agency ANI.

The consumers have urged the government to intervene. They have also requested the state government to open "Annapurna Scheme" like in Jharkhand, so that poor people can get proper food at a lesser price.

"Earlier, we used to buy 3 kg tomatoes but now we are buying only 1 kg. They are being sold at Rs 60 per kg in the market from the usual rate of Rs 10-15 per kg," a vegetable buyer said.

The current price of pointed gourd (parwal) is Rs 100 per kg, onion is Rs 80 per kg, Yardlong bean (bodi) is Rs 60 per kg and cauliflower is Rs 80 per kg.

"20 per cent rate has been increased in this festival season. In a day, we are spending Rs 500 on vegetables. It is very difficult to buy but it is necessity of life so we have to buy," said another buyer.

The excessive rain and flood-like situation in many parts of the country have also affected vegetable prices. Earlier, the government had imposed a ban on the export of onions to curb and bring down its prices in the domestic market.

