Partner Content

Immerse yourself in the world of Barbie movies by exploring engaging streaming websites that offer high-quality viewing experiences. These websites, like Netflix, Max and Amazon Prime Video, allow you to dive into the captivating adventures of Barbie and her friends, while also imparting important life lessons.

However, in order to watch from these websites, you have to pay for the subscription. But there is a new up and coming streaming site wherein you can watch these Barbie movies at a low price. Stream every movie at screenify.tv – the leading streaming platform nowadays!

⇛ WATCH BARBIE MOVIES NOW - BEST STREAMING SERVICE ⇚

The Magic of Barbie Movies

Barbie movies have captured the hearts of people of all ages worldwide. With their captivating stories and delightful characters, these movies have gained immense popularity and have become a favorite for many. The appeal of Barbie movies lies in their ability to transport viewers into magical worlds filled with adventure, friendship, and valuable life lessons.

What makes Barbie movies so special is their ability to entertain and inspire at the same time. Each movie tells a unique story that resonates with viewers, teaching them essential values like kindness, courage, and the importance of being true to oneself. The colorful and beautifully animated visuals add to the charm, creating a visually pleasing experience for everyone.

Even though Barbie movies are primarily aimed at children, they have found a special place in the hearts of adults as well. The nostalgia associated with these movies takes people back to their childhood, reminding them of the joy and innocence that Barbie represents. Barbie movies provide a wholesome entertainment option that is both enjoyable and educational, making them a popular choice for families to watch together.

⇛ WATCH BARBIE MOVIES NOW ⇚

Where to Watch Barbie Movies: Barbie Movie Streaming Websites and Services

Barbie movies are cherished by many fans for their captivating tales and lovable characters. If you're keen on watching these enchanting films, there are different streaming platforms where you can enjoy the delightful world of Barbie.

Netflix – $8.99 per month

With Netflix, you can access a vast collection of Barbie films, ranging from timeless classics to the latest releases. The platform also provides the option to stream in HD quality and allows for simultaneous streaming on multiple devices, making it a convenient choice for Barbie enthusiasts looking for a comprehensive viewing experience.

Hulu - $5.99 to $11.99 per month

With Hulu, you can enjoy a mix of classic and modern Barbie movies, making it a suitable choice for viewers of all ages. The affordable subscription prices and variety of Barbie movie options make Hulu an attractive streaming platform for Barbie enthusiasts.

● $5.99 - ad-supported option

● $11.99 - ad-free experience

Amazon Prime Video - $12.99 per month / $119 per year

For Barbie movie fans who are already Amazon Prime members, Amazon Prime Video is a great choice. Included with your Amazon Prime membership, you gain access to a collection of Barbie films at a reasonable cost.

Max - $9.99 per month

Max, a streaming platform that allows you to indulge in a wide range of Barbie movies. You can enjoy classic Barbie adventures as well as the latest releases, all in the comfort of your own home. Max also provides the flexibility to stream on multiple devices, giving you the freedom to watch Barbie movies wherever and whenever you want.

Disney+ - $7.99 per month

Disney+, a streaming service that will make any Barbie fan's heart skip a beat. For just $7.99 per month, you gain access to a variety of Barbie movies that will transport you to a world of magic and adventure. Disney+ boasts an impressive collection, from beloved classics to exciting new releases. Subscribing to Disney+ also gives you the ability to stream on multiple devices, making it ideal for Barbie enthusiasts of all ages.

Apple TV+ - $4.99 per month

You can enjoy a curated collection of Barbie films that are sure to captivate your imagination. Apple TV+ not only provides access to Barbie movies but also delivers high-quality streaming and an ad-free experience. With its affordable price and exclusive content, this is a great option for Barbie fans looking for a fresh take on their favorite movies.

Screenify.tv – $2.99 per month

The best part? It's available for just $2.99 per month, saving you from the hassle of paying hefty amounts for multiple streaming services. With Screenify.tv, you can enjoy unlimited access to a wide range of Barbie movies without breaking the bank. It's an affordable and budget-friendly option for those who want to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Barbie.

You can watch at home on your TV, or on the go with your tablet or smartphone. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate and find your favorite Barbie films. With Screenify.tv, you can create your own Barbie movie marathon without the hassle of switching between different platforms or spending excessive amounts of money.

⇛ WATCH BARBIE MOVIES ON SCREENIFY.TV ⇚

Watch Barbie Movies in Order

Barbie movies streaming in order can be a fantastic way to experience the growth and adventures of our favorite iconic doll. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the Barbie universe, we've got you covered with a curated list of films in chronological order.

Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001)

Start your Barbie movie marathon with "Barbie in the Nutcracker," the film that introduced us to Barbie's magical tales. Released in 2001, this enchanting movie takes us on a wonderful adventure as Barbie portrays Clara, a young girl who is whisked away to a magical world on Christmas Eve. Join Barbie as she helps her new friend, the Nutcracker, save the Land of Sweets from the evil Mouse King. Featuring beautiful animation and a heartwarming story, this film is a delightful way to begin your Barbie movie marathon.

⇛ Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001) - WATCH NOW ⇚

Barbie as Rapunzel (2002)

Next up, immerse yourself in the world of fairytales with "Barbie as Rapunzel." Released in 2002, this film transports us to a captivating realm filled with art, magic, and love. Barbie plays the role of Rapunzel, a young and talented painter who finds herself trapped in a tower by an evil witch. Follow Barbie as she discovers her hidden talents, overcomes obstacles, and falls in love with a charming prince. With its enchanting storyline and stunning visuals, "Barbie as Rapunzel" is a must-watch film that will capture your heart.

⇛ Barbie as Rapunzel (2002) - WATCH NOW ⇚

Barbie of Swan Lake (2003)

Continue your Barbie movie marathon with "Barbie of Swan Lake," a magical tale from 2003. In this film, Barbie takes on the role of Odette, a young girl who is transformed into a swan by an evil sorcerer's spell. Experience the power of love, friendship, and bravery as Barbie strives to break the spell and save her beloved prince.

⇛ Barbie of Swan Lake (2003) - WATCH NOW ⇚

Barbie: The Princess and the Pauper (2004)

The next film in our Barbie movie marathon is "Barbie: The Princess and the Pauper" from 2004. This enchanting tale follows the lives of two girls, Princess Anneliese and Erika, who look strikingly similar but come from different worlds. Watch as their paths intertwine, leading to a friendship that defies social boundaries and a thrilling adventure to save the kingdom. With its catchy songs, charming characters, and messages of empowerment and friendship.

Barbie Fairytopia (2005)

In this enchanting film, Barbie takes on the role of Elina, a fairy who embarks on a quest to save Fairytopia from the evil Laverna. Join Elina as she discovers her own unique powers and learns important lessons about courage and friendship along the way. "Barbie Fairytopia" transports viewers to a breathtaking world of fairies, magic, and adventure, with stunning visuals and a heartwarming story.

Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus (2005) - Barbie Movie Streaming

In "Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus" from 2005, Barbie portrays Princess Annika, who embarks on a dangerous quest to break a spell of an evil wizard, Wenlock. Alongside her new found pegasus friend, Brietta, the two must overcome obstacles and save the kingdom from eternal winter. This film features beautiful magic, friendship, and an adventurous storyline that will captivate and delight viewers.

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)

In this enthralling underwater tale from 2006, "Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia", Barbie takes on her role as Elina who must journey to Mermaidia to find the Prince who was kidnapped by the evil Laverna. Elina is helped by a charming mermaid named Nori and together they set out on their journey to save the Prince and the underwater world. With captivating mythical creatures and beautiful mermaid visuals, this movie is a great continuation of the Barbie Fairytopia series.

The Barbie Diaries (2006)

"The Barbie Diaries" from 2006 follows high school student Barbie (voiced by Kelly Sheridan) as she navigates the challenges of teenage life. With friends and family by her side, Barbie learns valuable lessons about the importance of staying true to yourself, standing up for your beliefs, and following your dreams. This film features a contemporary high school setting, catchy music, and empowering themes that resonate with teenage audiences and Barbie fans alike.

Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006)

Barbie as Princess Genevieve and her eleven sisters. When their father's kingdom is under a mysterious curse, the princesses must discover the power of sisterhood and the joy of dancing to break the spell. With its enchanting animation, captivating dance sequences, and themes of family and determination.

Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow (2007)

Continue your adventure in Fairytopia with "Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow" released in 2007. In this film, Barbie returns as Elina, who enlists the help of her friends to save Fairytopia from a wicked fairy who wants to steal all the colors. Join Elina on her colorful quest filled with friendship, magic, and important lessons about believing in yourself and celebrating diversity. With its vibrant visuals, whimsical characters, and empowering themes.

Barbie as the Island Princess (2007)

Barbie portrays Rosella, a young girl who is shipwrecked on an island and raised by animal friends. When Prince Antonio discovers the island, Rosella must navigate her newfound royal life and discover her true identity. This film features catchy songs, stunning island visuals, and themes of self-discovery, love, and the importance of staying true to oneself. "Barbie as the Island Princess" is a heartwarming addition to your Barbie movie marathon.

Barbie: Mariposa (2008)

Fly into the magical world of butterflies with "Barbie: Mariposa" released in 2008. Barbie takes on the role of Mariposa, a butterfly fairy who embarks on a mission to save her land from the evil fairy Henna. Join Mariposa on her enchanting adventure filled with friendship, bravery, and important lessons about embracing differences and the power of inner beauty. With its stunning butterfly-themed animation, lovely characters, and empowering messages.

Barbie and the Diamond Castle (2008) - Barbie Movie Streaming

The next film to add to your Barbie movie marathon is "Barbie and the Diamond Castle" from 2008. Join Barbie and her best friend Teresa as they embark on a musical adventure filled with friendship, magic, and the power of believing in oneself. Together, they journey to the magical Diamond Castle to save the imprisoned muses and defeat the villainous Lydia. This film is not only a visual treat with its vibrant animation, but it also delivers empowering messages about the strength of friendship and the importance of staying true to oneself.

Barbie in A Christmas Carol (2008)

In this heartwarming film, Barbie takes on the role of Eden Starling, a famous theater actress who learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of three spirits. Join Barbie as she experiences a magical journey filled with music, redemption, and the power of giving.

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009)

Barbie portrays Thumbelina, a tiny girl who uses her determination and courage to protect her natural habitat from destruction. Join Thumbelina on her captivating journey filled with friendship, nature, and important lessons about environmental stewardship. This film features beautiful animation, catchy songs, and themes of resilience and the power of believing in oneself.

Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)

Barbie plays the role of Corinne, a young girl who dreams of becoming a musketeer. Corinne and her friends overcome challenges, embrace teamwork, and prove that anyone can achieve their dreams. This film combines the iconic tale of the Three Musketeers with Barbie's signature charm, delivering a thrilling and empowering story for viewers of all ages.

Barbie in A Mermaid Tale (2010)

Continue your undersea adventures with "Barbie in A Mermaid Tale" released in 2010. In this film, Barbie portrays Merliah Summers, a skillful surfer who discovers she is half-mermaid. Join Merliah as she embarks on an incredible undersea adventure to rescue her mother and save the ocean kingdom from a wicked threat.

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas (2011)

Barbie portrays herself as a fashion icon who returns to Paris to save a famous fashion house and solve a mystery. Join Barbie on her exciting adventure filled with glitter, glamour, and important lessons about following your dreams and staying true to yourself.

Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2011)

Barbie portrays herself as a fashionista who discovers a secret world of fairies and must team up with them to save the day. Join Barbie on her adventure filled with fashion, fantasy, and important lessons about friendship, trust, and embracing differences.

Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)

Barbie portrays Blair Willows, a humble girl who learned that she is the rightful princess of Gardania. Join Blair on her journey to Charm School, where she learns the proper manners and skills of a princess while also uncovering a royal mystery.

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas (2011)

In this film, Barbie and her sisters embark on a road trip to New York City for a performance, but face unexpected challenges along the way. Join Barbie and her sisters on their journey filled with music, holiday cheer and themes of teamwork, family, and the spirit of Christmas.

Barbie in A Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)

In this sequel, Barbie reprises her role as Merliah Summers, a half-mermaid who discovers her true destiny as the queen of the underwater kingdom. Join Merliah on her thrilling adventure filled with friendship, self-discovery, and important lessons about embracing your uniqueness.

Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar (2012)

Barbie portrays both Princess Tori and popstar Keira, who trade places and learn important lessons about staying true to oneself. Join Tori and Keira on their journey filled with music, friendship, and the power of following your heart. This film features delightful songs, beautiful animation, and themes of self-expression, friendship, and embracing your passions.

Barbie in the Pink Shoes (2013)

Barbie as Kristyn Farraday, a ballerina who is magically transported into her favorite ballets. Join Kristyn on her enchanting journey filled with ballet, friendship, and the power of believing in oneself. This film combines beautiful animation, captivating dance sequences, and themes of perseverance, self-discovery, and the pursuit of one's dreams.

Barbie: Mariposa & the Fairy Princess (2013)

Barbie plays the role of Mariposa, a butterfly fairy who embarks on a quest to save her kingdom and unite two different worlds. Watch Mariposa on her journey filled with fairy magic, friendship, and important lessons about acceptance, empathy, and the strength of one's inner beauty.

Barbie & Her Sisters in A Pony Tale (2013)

Barbie and her sisters visit a horse academy in the Swiss Alps and uncover a mysterious horse's secret. Accompany Barbie and her sisters on their journey filled with friendship, teamwork, and the love for horses.

Barbie: The Pearl Princess (2014)

Barbie becomes Lumina, a mermaid who discovers her magical powers and embarks on a journey to save her underwater kingdom. Venture into Lumina's enchanting adventure filled with friendship, self-discovery, and important lessons about embracing your true self.

Barbie and the Secret Door (2014)

Barbie is Alexa, a princess who discovers a magical secret door that leads to a whimsical land. Accompany Alexa on her journey filled with friendship, courage, and important lessons about embracing your individuality.

Barbie in Princess Power (2015)

Barbie transforms into Kara, a princess who gains superpowers and must use them to protect her kingdom. Accompany Kara on her exciting adventure filled with action, friendship, and important lessons about using your powers for good.

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)

Barbie plays Princess Courtney, who ends up in a rock camp and forms an unlikely friendship with a rockstar. Join Courtney and her friends on their musical journey filled with friendship, teamwork, and important lessons about embracing differences and following your dreams. Get ready to rock with Barbie!

Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure (2015)

Join Barbie and her sisters on a thrilling treasure hunt as they work together to solve a mystery and rescue adorable puppies. This film is full of adventure, teamwork, and the bond between sisters.

Barbie: Spy Squad (2016)

In this action-packed film, Barbie and her friends become secret agents and use their spy skills to thwart a criminal plot. Follow Barbie and her squad as they embark on a mission filled with gadgets, espionage, and girl power.

Barbie: Star Light Adventure (2016)

Get ready for an out-of-this-world adventure as Barbie travels to a distant planet to save the stars. Join Barbie as she discovers new friends, embarks on a cosmic journey, and learns the power of courage and friendship.

Barbie & Her Sisters in A Puppy Chase (2016)

Barbie and her sisters take a vacation at a tropical island where they discover a mystery involving lost treasure and a cute puppy named Taffy. Join them as they start on an exciting chase to find the treasure and bring Taffy back home.

Barbie: Video Game Hero (2017)

In this movie, Barbie gets transformed into a video game character and enters the world of her favorite video game. Alongside new friends, Barbie is on an adventure to save the game from being shut down, using her gaming skills and bravery to overcome challenges.

Barbie: Princess Adventure (2020)

Follow Barbie in this modern-day fairytale as she discovers she is a princess and visits the magical kingdom of Floravia. Barbie embraces her royal identity, but when an evil ruler threatens the kingdom, she must use her wit, courage, and friendship to restore harmony.

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Join Barbie and her younger sister Chelsea as they go on a magical journey to save Chelsea's birthday after it goes missing. Along the way, they encounter whimsical characters, exciting adventures, and heartwarming lessons about family and friendship.

Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams (2021)

Follow Barbie on her journey to New York City as she pursues her dreams of becoming a musician. With the help of new friends, Barbie discovers the power of believing in herself and never giving up on her aspirations.

Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022)

Dive into a mystical underwater adventure with Barbie as she transforms into a mermaid princess. Together with her friends, they must protect their underwater kingdom from a formidable threat. This movie is filled with enchanting underwater scenes, catchy songs, and empowering messages.

Barbie: Epic Road Trip (2022)

Get ready for a thrilling road trip adventure with Barbie and her friends as they embark on an epic journey across the country. Along the way, they discover new places, face challenges, and forge lasting friendships.

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023)

We join Barbie's sister Skipper as she ventures into a new summer job at a water park. After experiencing a downturn in her babysitting business, Skipper seizes the opportunity to work at the water park, putting her nanny skills to good use.

⇛ Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023) - WATCH NOW ⇚

Barbie (2023)

In this installment, Barbie takes us on a new adventure—exciting details of which are yet to be revealed. Anticipation is high as fans eagerly await the unveiling of this highly anticipated movie. We can expect beautiful animation, heartfelt moments, and a story that resonates with viewers of all ages.

⇛ WATCH BARBIE MOVIES NOW! ⇚

Where can I Watch Barbie Movies: Screenify.tv

If you're looking to watch Barbie movies, one platform you can consider is Screenify.tv. It is a popular streaming service that offers a wide selection of movies, including a range of Barbie movies. With a simple interface and user-friendly navigation, Screenify.tv makes it easy for viewers to find and enjoy their favorite Barbie films.

With the availability of Barbie movies on Screenify.tv, you can experience the joy and inspiration that these films bring. So grab your favorite movie chips, cozy up on the couch, and get ready to immerse into the delightful world of Barbie as you enjoy the vast selection of movies offered by Screenify.tv.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.