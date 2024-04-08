Partner Content

Turkey is one of the most well-liked locations for medical tourism, and hair transplant procedures there are becoming increasingly in-demand by visitors from other countries.

One of Turkey's most respected hair transplant facilities, Smile Hair Clinic specializes in hair transplant operations.

Hair transplant treatments in Turkey have become the most sought-after service by foreigners seeking medical tourism, making Turkey one of the most popular locations for medical tourism.



To guarantee their clients receive high-quality hair transplant treatments, Turkish physicians, medical personnel, and hair transplant clinics stay up to date on the latest advancements in technology and methods. The city of Istanbul, which receives a large influx of medical tourists each year, has the biggest number of these facilities.



An overview of Turkish hair transplant services

Turkey's medical industry is developing quickly. All those engaged in it have a strong desire to help others and practice medicine. By using cutting-edge medical technologies and embracing current best practices, hair transplant clinics in Turkey have been able to draw in both domestic and foreign patients.



One such instance is the Smile Hair Clinic, which has made a substantial contribution to Istanbul's reputation as a top European destination for medical tourism. At this facility, a lot of people looking for hair loss treatments wish to make an appointment with a hair transplant surgeon.



The clinic opened its doors in 2018. Drs. Mehmet Erdogan and Gökay Bilgin founded the clinic. These two medical professionals are renowned for their commitment to advancing hair transplantation techniques while assisting patients in regaining their natural hairline.

The reasons of selecting Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic has succeeded in breaking through the clutter by improving its offerings, even if the two things that patients most frequently think about when selecting a clinic are the cost and the technique of hair transplantation.



The clinic's medical professionals, including the doctors, have years of experience with FUE and DHI hair transplantation techniques. The clinic maintains the highest standards for patient safety and medical sanitization. Situated within a state-of-the-art edifice, Smile Hair Clinic has swiftly established itself as a leading name in hair transplantation.



Currently, the clinic employs more than 100 medical professionals, including physicians. All clinic employees undergo ongoing training to guarantee that every patient receives the highest quality care. Constant training enables surgeons and their colleagues understand how to make the most of new techniques and technologies to help patients return to their natural looks without experiencing discomfort.



Aside from adhering to best practices, using state-of-the-art medical equipment and technologies, and maintaining highly skilled personnel, Smile Hair Clinic stands out as one of Turkey's top hair transplantation providers. The clinic takes a personalized approach to each patient.



Each patient has a distinct facial structure, skin tone, and amount of hair on them. Providing individualized care and creating personalized treatment programs yield the most fulfilling long-term outcomes.



When making decisions, the price of hair transplant operations is also quite important. Smile Hair Clinic has maintained affordable costs while providing top-notch medical services, particularly for patients traveling from the USA and Europe. Getting a hair transplant in Turkey is 33% to 25% less expensive than having one at one of the elite facilities in Europe or the USA.

Last but not least, the personnel at Smile Hair Clinic is aware of the anxiety that might accompany planning and coordinating a journey to a foreign nation, particularly for a delicate medical treatment like a hair transplant. It's likely that the clinic's popularity can be attributed to its all-inclusive packages.



What is contained in the clinic's package offerings?

In order to cater to the requirements, desires, and worries of international patients, Smile Hair Clinic made the decision to put together an all-inclusive package.



To get to their destination, patients using the clinic's services don't need to know anything about Istanbul. Additionally, they won't have to stress about finding and reserving lodging while visiting Turkey.



Patients can be transported from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the Hair Smile Clinic. Additionally, the clinic has agreements in place with 4- and 5-star hotels so that patients can get rest before and after their treatments.



All necessary medications are included in the hair transplant services provided by the clinic. All necessary medications are given to patients both prior to and during hair transplant surgery; this is all part of the package.



Effective communication with a doctor is crucial to the hair loss treatment's success and promotes patients' comfort and relaxation. The clinic also offers patients a mother tongue-speaking language interpreter to make sure everything goes as planned.



What services does Smile Hair Clinic offer?

As the name suggests, Smile Hair Clinic specializes in operations involving hair and beard transplants. The DHI technique and FUE hair transplants are used by the medical personnel to undertake hair transplant treatments. Upon evaluating each patient's unique requirements, the surgeons determine the quantity of grafts and hair follicles required for the operation.





The FUT hair transplant technique is no longer used by the clinic's experts. Rather, they depend on a cutting-edge technique called FUE, or Follicular Unit Extraction. It requires a lot fewer invasive procedures than FUT. This sophisticated technique allows physicians to create scalp grafts. The process produces outcomes that look natural

and leaves no visible scars on the scalp.



In order to further enhance patient-centeredness, the physicians at the clinic use sapphire blade technology. They are able to make tiny cuts thanks to it. This is a more sophisticated FUE technique that guarantees superior outcomes with no damage to the scalp.



In addition to other hair transplant methods offered at Smile Hair Clinic, DHI or Direct Hair Implantation procedures are another option for patients. Unlike FUE, this treatment allows physicians to remove and implant hair follicles at the same time.



In summary

Turkey is among the most well-liked medical travel locations in the world, particularly for hair transplant operations. Hair transplant services are available at Smile Hair Clinic for a substantially lower cost than in the US and Europe.



Nevertheless, a number of patients choose to travel to Istanbul for other reasons. Hair transplant clinics in Turkey are in great demand due to their holistic and customized therapies along with their high-quality hair transplant services.

