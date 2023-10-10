Sustanon 250 Steroid: Cycle, Side Effects & Discounts to Buy Sustanon Online

Want to know how to use Sustanon to maximize your gains? Don't miss out on this powerful guide with advice on how to buy Sustanon, the best cycles, side effects, and discount code from trusted Sustanon 250 seller.

In this must-read article, we reveal the secrets behind one of the most popular anabolic steroid compounds, Sustanon. Covering everything from the most effective Sustanon cycles to its most common side effects, best dosages, and full benefits.

Read until the end to understand the full potential of Sustanon and how to use it to achieve your dream physique.

What is Sustanon?

Sustanon, or Sust, has become the worldwide name for practically any testosterone mixture. It started out in the 1970s as a combination of four specific short and long testosterone esters created by Organon under the name Sustanon 250.

Sustanon's unique blend of testosterone esters with different absorption rates ensures a sustained release of testosterone over time-a spike immediately following injection, followed by a steady release of the hormone. This keeps your energy high, and your performance at peak levels, for extended periods of time.

What sets Sustanon apart from other testosterone steroids is its safer use and versatility. Whether your goal is bodybuilding, enhancing athletic performance, or even combating testosterone deficiency, this steroid might just be perfect for you.

Sustanon Types

The benefits of combining both short and long esters to create Sustanon's consistent effect have been noticed by several steroid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies around the world, resulting in countless variations of the Sustanon formula.

We'll take a look at some of the most popular Sustanon mixtures on the market today.

Sustanon 250

Sustanon 250, the original mix, is a blend of four different types of testosterones. This powerful compound combines testosterone propionate, testosterone phenylpropionate, testosterone isocaproate, and testosterone decanoate, each offering unique benefits and metabolic rates. This unique formulation is designed to provide a sustained release of testosterone, meaning you keep it flowing in your bloodstream for a longer time.

Sustanon 350

Another popular Sustanon mixture is a combination of three most classic esters: testosterone propionate, testosterone cypionate and testosterone enanthate. This combination of esters will result in a slightly less gradual release of testosterone into the blood, but it is definitely a much more powerful formula.

Sustanon 300

Some Sustanon ingredients contain up to six esters of testosterone. For example, the combination of acetate, propionate, phenylpropionate, isocaproate, cypionate, and enanthate. These versions of Sustanon allow for almost a constant release of testosterone into the blood to keep levels high at all times.

The list of testosterone combinations found in Sustanon products goes on and on, showing the sheer popularity of this kind of multi-ester compound. So let's find out why this testosterone mixture is so popular in the world of performance enhancement.

Sustanon Benefits

Sustanon is not just your typical testosterone supplement. Its benefits stretch far beyond the boosts in strength and muscle size that are common with anabolic steroids.

Let's discuss some of the benefits that truly define Sustanon and set it apart from the rest.

Increased Muscle Size

For those struggling to bulk up, Sustanon can give you that extra push. It significantly enhances nitrogen retention in the muscles, allowing for increased protein synthesis, leading to muscle growth.

Strength

Want to lift heavier and push harder? Sustanon intensifies the production of red blood cells, enhancing oxygen delivery to the muscles, which ultimately leads to explosive increases in strength.

Muscular Endurance

No more feeling tired halfway through your workout. Sustanon is known for boosting erythropoiesis, increasing your body's red blood cell count and keeping muscle fatigue at bay.

Burn Body Fat

Yes, this steroid doesn't only bulk up; it can also trim down. Sustanon works by improving metabolic activities, resulting in more efficient fat burning without losing muscle mass.

Recover Faster

Say goodbye to lengthy recovery times. By enhancing protein synthesis, Sustanon speeds up the recovery and repairing of damaged muscle tissues, ensuring you're up and ready for your next session sooner.

Is Sustanon Safe for Women?

The list of benefits from the use of Sustanon tempt several women into wanting to try it to gain the same effects. But, it should be used very cautiously by women.

Due to its heavy androgenic activity, there's a high risk of virilization, which includes symptoms like a deepened voice, body hair growth, and an enlarged clitoris.

These side effects can be irreversible and, as such, injectable testosterone blends like Sustanon are typically not recommended for women. There are other steroids, such as Primobolan, that are considered much safer and have a lower virilization risk.

Is Sustanon Legal?

Sustanon is an anabolic steroid with varying regulations depending on the country. In some places, Sustanon is legally available via prescription for medical use, treating conditions like low testosterone levels and delayed puberty in males, as well as certain breast cancers, or gender reassignment treatments in females.

However, in competitive bodybuilding and athletics, Sustanon is often considered a controlled substance due to its performance-enhancing properties, providing significant muscle and strength gains that can create an unfair advantage in competitions. So, it's generally banned in professional sports.

Sustanon in Hollywood - Do Celebrities Buy Sustanon?

The entertainment industry, especially Hollywood, often places a high focus on body perfection, with several actors admitting to resorting to steroid use to prepare for roles.

Actors and famous bodybuilders, like The Rock and Arnie Schwarzenegger, need help to achieve the crazy muscle mass seen in their movies. This is where Sustanon comes in (as well as a load of other substances thrown in the mix).

The fact that these celebrities are still able to lead healthy lives shows that using anabolic steroids correctly doesn't necessarily lead to harmful outcomes.

If Dwayne Johnson's personal trainer is getting paid mega bucks to keep the actor's body as fit and healthy as possible, why would he allow Dwayne to consume so many steroids?

Because they're safe if you take them right. It's really that simple.

Sustanon Before and After Results

Using Sustanon can provide significant changes over a period of time. Say you run a Sustanon cycle of 12 weeks, let's look at some common results you can experience at the 4, 8, and 12-week mark:

● After 4 weeks - A surge in energy levels, workout intensity, recovery times, drive to lift heavier weights, lean muscle gains leading to approximately 3-5% more overall muscle mass.

● After 8 weeks - An increase in muscular strength, endurance, reduced body fat percentage, and bigger muscle size of about 15%.

● After 12 weeks - A substantial increase in muscle mass of approximately 20-30%, strength gains, and fat loss. Users should be much larger and leaner than when they started -so be prepared to buy new clothes at the end of a Sustanon cycle.

Just remember that these are estimates, and actual results will vary based on factors like individual genetics, diet, workout regimen, and the dosage used.

Sustanon Dosage

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Finding the right dosage of Sustanon is crucial to use it safely and achieve your goals. The typical Sustanon dosage varies depending on goals, general health, tolerance, gender, and prior steroid use.

For Men

For men, the typical dosage for Sustanon ranges between 250mg to 1000mg per week.

Beginners often start at the lower end, with dosages around 250mg per week.

More advanced users might opt for a dosage between 500mg to 750mg per week.

For extreme users, the dosage can go up to 1000mg per week, but this is not recommended for regular users due to the increased risk of side effects.

For Women

As stated before, Sustanon isn't generally recommended for women due to its strong androgenic activity and high potential for virilization symptoms.

However, if women do decide to use it, they should do so with extreme caution and at significantly lower doses than men.

Typical dosages for women might be as low as 25mg to 50mg per week. The lower numbers help minimize the virilization risks, but it's still a risky choice compared to less potent anabolics.

Sustanon 250 Cycle

Running a cycle with Sustanon needs careful planning to achieve specific goals. Whether you want to bulk up, cut down, or cruise, there's a Sustanon cycle for you.

A Sustanon-only cycle is straightforward, and ideal for beginners. A basic dose of 250-500mg per week for a period of 10 weeks is most common. This cycle helps build lean muscle mass, enhances strength, and boosts overall body power.

Using Sustanon solo (with no other steroids) makes it easier to gauge the body's reaction. For some users, an anti-estrogen may be required for gyno prevention during a Sustanon-only cycle.

Nolvadex is a well-known SERM used during a Sustanon for its ability to stop estrogen molecules from binding to breast tissue, preventing gyno. The usual dosage for Nolvadex on a Sustanon cycle is 20mg twice per week, starting from around week 4 of the cycle until the end.

Sustanon Stacks with Other Steroids

For those who are more comfortable with using Sustanon, moving onto "stacked" steroid cycles can be both exciting and beneficial for gains. Stacking means combining Sustanon with other steroids to enhance and personalize your results even further. Let's take a look at some popular Sustanon stacks and their benefits.

Sustanon and Anavar

When Sustanon and Anavar are combined in a stack, the result is lean muscle growth and improved strength. A typical cycle might involve Sustanon at a dose of 500mg per week and Anavar at 40mg per day for 8 weeks. While Sustanon enhances muscle growth, Anavar assists with extreme pumps and fat loss, leading to a lean, ripped physique. By the way, Anavar for sale is one of the safest steroids nowadays.

Sustanon and Dianabol

The Sustanon and Dianabol stack can be a great choice for considerable muscle gain. A standard stack includes Sustanon at 500mg per week, coupled with Dianabol at 30-40mg per day for the first 4-6 weeks, keeping Sustanon going for a total of 10-12 weeks. This combination is known for delivering impressive muscle bulk and strength enhancements.

Deca and Sustanon Cycle

A Deca and Sustanon cycle brings two powerful steroids for impressive muscle gains and overall body strength increases. A usual cycle features Sustanon at 500mg per week and Deca Durabolin at 400mg per week for about 12 weeks. This stack can significantly contribute to the user's overall body size and strength levels.

Sustanon and Trenbolone Cycle

When it comes to pure power and lean mass gains, a Sustanon and Trenbolone cycle can definitely deliver. By stacking 500mg of Sustanon per week with 300-400mg of Trenbolone per week for 8-10 weeks, users can expect serious strength enhancements and significant lean mass gains. Do not underestimate this stack, it is reserved for more advanced users due to Trenbolone's potent nature.

Sustanon can be also stacked with other steroids and PEDs like Clenbuterol, Winstrol, Masteron for better muscle-gain results.

Sustanon 250 Post Cycle Therapy (PCT)

After running a cycle with Sustanon or nearly any other anabolic steroid, post-cycle therapy (PCT) is vital to prevent messing up your natural hormones. PCT helps restore the body's natural hormonal balance, avoiding long-term damage caused by suppressed testosterone production.

Remember that, with any steroid, you need to wait for the active substances to leave the body before running PCT. In the case of Sustanon, this will take up to 2 weeks. So PCT should be started no earlier than 14 days after the last Sustanon injection.

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) are the best at providing PCT support. They bind to estrogen receptors and help reactivate the natural production of testosterone. The two most widely-used SERMs are Clomid and Nolvadex, either can be used for PCT after a Sustanon cycle.

For Men

Clomid stands out as a popular choice for PCT due to its high effectiveness in stimulating the production of endogenous testosterone. Here's a typical PCT involving Clomid after a Sustanon cycle:

● Weeks 1-2: 50mg daily

● Weeks 3-4: 25mg daily

Nolvadex is another well-known SERM used during PCT for its ability to increase testosterone production and reduce estrogen-related side effects. Here is how to use Nolva for PCT after a Sustanon cycle:

● Weeks 1-2: 40mg daily

● Weeks 3-4: 20mg daily

For Women

PCT for females may include hormone balancing supplements, but can simply involve keeping a healthy lifestyle including quality nutrition, adequate sleep, and stress management.

Some natural supplements can gently guide the body back to its normal hormonal state but overall, the female anatomy is quite amazing and will strive for homeostasis post-cycle within 30 days to ensure a smooth and effective recovery.

Real Sustanon vs Fake "Legal Alternatives"

Firstly, real Sustanon is unique. The blend of four different testosterone esters, creates an effect that these legal alternatives cannot replicate fully. Authentic Sustanon offers an immediate and long-lasting release of testosterone, which just isn't possible with alternative products.

Legal alternatives to Sustanon generally contain a blend of different vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts claiming to mimic the effects of testosterone increases in the body but are nowhere near as potent or reliable as the actual hormone delivered by Sustanon.

Another way that these fake Sustanon producers con their customers, is by telling them they're "safe" versions, while failing to list the potential side effects. And the majority of these substances are not even FDA approved! Some will admit it on their websites.

Like all anabolic steroids, Sustanon has a short list of potential side effects you need to be aware of. And these side effects are generally avoidable or reversible after the cycle.

These may include acne, aggression, gyno, reduced testosterone production, increased libido, and virilization symptoms in females (deeper voice and enlarged clitoris.)

But you can avoid most of these side effects by taking Sustanon in the ways we recommended earlier.

"Alternative Sustanon products," on the other hand, need to contain a mixture of all kinds of different ingredients to produce results. And each ingredient comes with a separate list of potential side effects and precautions, which equates to a large number of possible threats to your health when you combine the lists.

For example, let's say they sell a product containing various vitamins, minerals, Nettle Leaf Extract, Korean Red Ginseng Extract, Fenugreek Extract and D-Aspartic Acid. Be sure to investigate the adverse effects of each. For the sake of this article, we've researched these already:

Side effects of Nettle Leaf Extract may include: diarrhea, constipation, and upset stomach.

Side effects of Korean Red Ginseng Extract may include: insomnia, headache, agitation, upset stomach, menstrual problems (unusual vaginal bleeding), breast pain, dizziness, and changes in blood pressure.

Side effects of Fenugreek Extract may include: diarrhea, nausea, other digestive tract symptoms, dizziness and headaches.

Side effects of D-Aspartic Acid may include: irritability, nervousness, rapid heart rate, and headache.

(You can find references to this data at the end of this article)

Since most of these ingredients can be found in a local grocery store, their side effects are not frightening. But this is also because they don't have significant effects on physical enhancement of the body either.

The one ingredient within this Sustanon alternative product that someone might believe could mimic the effects of testosterone is D-Aspartic Acid (DAA) - the only ingredient naturally found in the body.

But, according to a study in 2017 effects of d-aspartic acid supplementation in resistance-trained men showed that after a 3 month trial, D-Aspartic Acid use does not affect testosterone levels, and does not improve performance enhancement.

This means IT DOESN'T WORK to improve performance, and you're relying only on vitamins, minerals and plant extracts to give you results.

You can find your own proof by typing "Product name Reddit" into Google. You'll soon find a huge amount of negative reviews about the product.

Protect your well-being, time and finances by ignoring the lies.

Quality results in bodybuilding require hard work and commitment, combined with the right products, and as it stands, genuine Sustanon remains unmatched by any legal alternative.

Best Sustanon Brands and Price Comparison

Sustanon is a widely popular compound in fitness and bodybuilding circles, leading to it being manufactured by various pharmaceutical brands. These brands are known globally for their quality products and aligning with high manufacturing standards. Here, we'll list the top five brands, providing an in-depth look into each brand's Sustanon product and a helpful price comparison.

Induject-250 by Alpha Pharma

Alpha Pharma, the manufacturer of Induject-250, is a reputable brand known for developing high-purity steroids. Their version of Sustanon is consistently praised for its quality and reliability.

Induject-250 costs between $60 and $65 for a 10ml vial or 1ml amps in a pack of 10, containing 250mg/ml of the original Sustanon blend (propionate, phenylpropionate, isocaproate, and decanoate.)

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Testo-Non-1 by Maxtreme

Maxtreme offers its variant of Sustanon 250 under the name Testo-Non-1. This product is well-regarded by users for its affordable price and consistent effectiveness.

Testo-Non-1 is priced between $55 and $60 for 10 ampoules, each containing 250mg of the classic four ester testosterone formula.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Sustaviron-250 by BM Pharmaceuticals

BM Pharmaceuticals, with commitment to quality and consistency, makes Sustaviron-250, its own version of Sustanon. Sustaviron-250 often ranks high among users for delivering good results at a reasonable price.

Available at $43 to $47 for 10 amps containing 250mg/ml of the typical combo of esters.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Test-R 200 by Magnum Pharmaceuticals

Magnum Pharmaceuticals' Test-R 200 is a unique short ester variant of Sustanon. And due to the brand's credibility, this is one of the most cost-effective options.

The price range for this 3 ester mix, containing propionate, phenylpropionate, acetate, falls between $43 and $46 for a pack of 10 ampoules at 200mg/ml each.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Testocom by Phoenix Remedies

Phoenix Remedies brings Testocom to the Sustanon market, a premium product for users looking for a slightly higher concentration of Sustanon which can be stacked with Winstrol for sale.

Its pricing, ranging from $70 to $75, is on the higher end since it is a stronger version of the original four-ester mixture. You can buy Testcom in 10 amps or 1 vial containing 375mg/ml of propionate, phenylpropionate, isocaproate, and decanoate.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Ultimately, the brand you use comes down to personal preference, budget, and availability. But prior to buying any Sustanon brand, make sure it is from an honest and reliable seller and choose products tested in a lab.

Any brand you see above is available to buy from several suppliers in the US, such as Monstersteroids.org. They'll ship your order to any state within a couple weeks.

Sustanon Reviews

Let's look at some real-world reviews to see how Sustanon has impacted the lives of regular users and bodybuilders.

Mike Thompson -

"I've used the legal alternatives like Testo-Max in the past which state it provides the same as Sustanon but from my experience, they're been completely useless compared to the real Alpha Pharma Sustanon. After an 8 week cycle at 500mg/wk i gained 18.3lbs in muscle which I am very happy with. After running the Testo-Max legal Sustanon, I had back pain, more body fat and no growth. After reading about all of the side effects they do not list with the low results, I will not be using any legal novelty alternatives in a hurry! So thankful to have access to the Induject 250 as this is all I need - great results and low to no sides!"

Chris Warren -

"I run sustanon instead of test E as the blood levels are much better, it provides cleaner gain with low water held and it also keeps my libido nice and high which is a great bonus. I have seen many users banging on about the "legal alternatives" when in fact these are not alternatives at all. I ran some at double dose 2 years back and had nothing but a stomach ache and shoulder joint pain. I think these work more on the placebo effect for new users which is not my cup of tea. When I run the alpha pharma Sustanon I put on 22lbs clean and also lost around 3 percent BF! I love this original sustanon for its strength, cleanliness and low sides (if you buy genuine stuff)."

Jack Foster -

"As an amateur IFBB candidate, I can tell you without a doubt that there is no replacement for Sustanon. One of my clients opted for the legal alternative stuff banging on about no sides and good results and after 5 weeks, he had to stop the progressive lifts and ended up at the doctors with chronic fatigue. Ended up his endocrine and cardiac were being stressed to bits by the many cheap ass base ingredients which didn't agree with his body. Got him back on some real Sus at 0.4ml x2 weekly and within a few days he was back on top and thriving - take note that he did not want to run that rubbish alternative stuff again haha. So today's top tip -stick with the real deal for real ass results!"

Sarah Williams -

"As a mid-weight female BB I try not to use Test derivatives and stick with DHTs, but when testosterone is needed for my off season push, I run Sustanon, as due to the shorter esters within this mix, it allows for great results with low sides for use females. I saw a few others talking about legal versions and I have to say, my BFF took these for 3 months and ended up with ovarian issues, so I have never run these and never will, but in my case of keeping the Sustanon to 200mg weekly max, this is always my go to, provide insanely good results and also not to many sides to worry about. Great stuff and the Alpha brand has always treated me well."

How to Avoid Scams When Buying Sustanon

In the following sections, we'll tell you where to look, what to look for, and what to avoid when trying to find a reliable source for Sustanon for sale online.

Step 1: Research Various Sustanon Sources and Sellers

If you're certain Sustanon is the steroid for you, there are several ways to find Sustanon for sale, some more convenient or affordable than others.

There's in-person methods like trying to get a prescription from your doctor, or asking a guy in your gym, or flying to a country where you can buy Sustanon over the counter. But these might not be the easiest, cheapest or least risky methods.

The most convenient and safest option is to order Sustanon online to be shipped to an address of your choice. But there are still some risks to this method.

Step 2: Be Aware of the Risks When Buying Sustanon Online

Ordering products online means you have no control over what you receive (or don't receive) in the mail.

Below are some of the main dangers to ordering Sustanon online.

Questionable Quality

Without proof of the actual contents of the product:

● Your Sustanon could be expired.

● Your Sustanon could be under-dosed.

● Your Sustanon could turn out to be fake or placebo.

● Your Sustanon could be unsanitary, possibly causing infection due to being made in an underground lab.

● Your Sustanon brand could be counterfeit.

Issues with Delivery

The next thing after completing a non-refundable payment with companies such as Western Union, Bitcoin or MoneyGram:

● Your Sustanon order could be missing items

● Your Sustanon could arrive with damaged vials or ampoules

● Your Sustanon may not arrive at all.

Step 3: Understand How to Find a Trustworthy Sustanon Supplier

You need to investigate the following things to make sure a Sustanon supplier is not just out to scam customers:

Payment Methods

Check that they accept secure credit card payments so you are able to get a refund in any of the events listed above.

Official Brand Supplier

Make sure they offer products with a verifiable code, which can be checked on the brand's official website.

In-Stock Products

Request an unboxing video of a product that you're interested in to ensure they truly stock the product.

Shipping Times

Find out their estimated shipping times and be suspicious if they claim next day delivery from China, or several weeks domestically.

Shipping Methods

Ensure they offer tracking codes to keep an eye on your parcel's location once it's in transit.

Product and Service Guarantees

Check whether they offer guarantees to their customers proving that they care about satisfaction and returning customers.

Customer Reviews

Search Google for honest reviews from previous customers (for example, enter "Monstersteroids review").

Support and Consultations

Make sure they provide clear pre-sale advice on Sustanon's safe use and offer post-sale support to resolve any questions or issues.

Top 10 Characteristics of a Reliable Sustanon Supplier

1. Secure credit card payments.

2. Constant product availability.

3. Access to rare products.

4. Discounts and bonus deals.

5. Free consultations on tailored cycles.

6. Around-the-clock customer support.

7. Trackable shipping.

8. Money-back guarantee.

9. Order reshipment if necessary.

10. Discreet worldwide delivery with low seizure risk.

Sustanon FAQ

Is Sustanon safe?

Yes, Sustanon is generally considered safe when used as directed and within appropriate dosage limits. Overuse or misuse can potentially lead to side effects.

How many times a week should you inject Sustanon?

Typically, Sustanon is injected twice a week for physique or performance enhancement. However, the frequency can depend on individual circumstances.

What does Sustanon treat?

Sustanon is used to treat conditions associated with low testosterone levels in men. It's also widely used in bodybuilding for muscle growth and performance enhancement.

Can I use other medications together with Sustanon injections?

The interaction of Sustanon with other medications depends on the individual and the specific medications involved. It's recommended to be well-informed about potential interactions before combining it with other substances.

What if I miss a dose?

If you unintentionally skip a dose, you should resume the dosing schedule as soon as possible. If this time missed places you close to your next needed dose, you should ensure to skip the missed dose and resume with the normal protocol from your next administration date. Please ensure you never double up the dose volume to make up for this missed time!

What happens when I stop taking Sustanon injections?

Stopping Sustanon abruptly might cause changes in your physical condition or mood swings due to hormone level fluctuations. It's recommended to run PCT after every Sustanon cycle to avoid this.

What are the best workouts while on Sustanon?

If you're looking to build muscle, workouts with heavy weights and high repetition training typically help to encourage muscle hypertrophy. This is due to the muscle growth and recovery abilities of Sustanon.

What diet should I follow during a Sustanon cycle?

A high-protein diet with balanced amounts of carbohydrates and healthy fats is ideal. The diet should support your goal - a calorie deficit for weight loss and a calorie surplus for weight gain.

Sustanon half-life

The half-life of Sustanon varies due to its unique blend of four testosterone esters, each with a different release rate. Overall, Sustanon has a half-life of approximately 14 days so PCT can be started after this time.

