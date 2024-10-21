Partner Content

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 have presented some impressive results for Indian institutions. The Rankings evaluated 2092 research-intensive universities worldwide, with 185 new entries compared to the previous year. The ranking methodology was based on 18 performance indicators, which include factors such as teaching reputation, student-to-staff ratio, research productivity, citation impact, and the extent of international collaborations.

The universities were assessed in five core areas: Teaching (learning environment); Research Environment (volume, income, and reputation); Research Quality (citation impact, research strength, excellence, and research influence); International Outlook (staff, students, and research); and Industry (income and patents).

This year's rankings reflected the competitive global education landscape, with Indian universities working tirelessly to enhance their standing. Institutions such as UPES Dehradun and IIT Indore emerged as strong contenders on the world stage, reflecting a promising upward trend for India's higher education sector. India's participation has increased overall, with 133 universities making the cut this year, up from 122 in 2024.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore remained the top-ranked Indian university, featuring in the 251-300 band. Anna University, Chennai, improved by 100 positions to feature in the 400-500 band. Both IIT Indore and UPES Dehradun made remarkable progress compared to their previous rankings leaping into the coveted 501-600 band. Last year, IIT Indore was positioned in the 601-800 range, making this year's jump, a significant achievement that highlights its growing research output and academic reputation. Similarly, UPES Dehradun made one of the most impressive leaps, moving up over 300 ranks from its previous position in the 801-1000 band in 2024. Among the top gainers, UPES Dehradun stood out not only for its steady ascent but also for its relentless focus on research and innovation.

In the last few years, the central government has been working towards making the country's higher education system more advanced and research-oriented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, time and again, stressed on the need for identifying and eliminating obstacles in the country's research ecosystem. The government has placed a strong emphasis on pioneering research aimed at discovering innovative solutions to current challenges.

This focus on enhancing research capabilities plays a pivotal role in driving university rankings globally, as institutions with strong research outputs gain higher recognition in metrics like academic reputation and innovation. This approach has already borne fruit for some Indian universities, presenting a rise across global standards and ranking systems.

