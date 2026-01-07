How IIM Mumbai's PG Diploma In Public Policy Management Is Preparing Policy Leaders For India's Next Growth Chapter

IIM Mumbai's 45-credit Post Graduate Diploma in Public Policy Management (PGDPPM) builds that mindset through hands-on exposure and data-driven policy training from esteemed IIM Mumbai faculty and retired IAS officers.Digital outreach and live online program delivery is enabled by TalentSprint, Part of Accenture.

Public policy has shifted from being a slow, deliberative function to a space that demands speed, analytical depth, and grounded understanding of real-world challenges. Urbanisation, climate pressures, technological disruption, and rapidly evolving citizen expectations have pushed governments to rethink how policies are designed,implemented and monitored.

India's growth ambitions demand stronger policy capability

India alone is managing one of the world's most ambitious development agendas. It contributes close to $3.5 trillion to a global economy of $110 trillion, and its 2047 vision requires large-scale transformation in urban governance, sustainability, skilling, digital systems, infrastructure, and welfare delivery.

A thriving national growth story relies on professionals equipped to work across ministries, state departments, public agencies, CSR teams, policy think tanks, NGOs, industry bodies, and development organisations. Policy consulting alone has grown significantly, with institutions like NITI Aayog, World Bank, UNICEF, and numerous private firms hiring talent with cross-disciplinary policy capability.

The reality check behind delayed outcomes

According to the World Bank's Worldwide Governance Indicators, India's government effectiveness score remains below that of many peer economies. This indicator measures the quality of public services, the effectiveness of policy implementation, and institutional capacity. The gap highlights the need to strengthen public systems and improve their ability to deliver outcomes. The disconnect between high-level design and ground realities has become a critical challenge.

Yet many policies falter because the people involved in policy making lack the requisite training to interpret data effectively and foresee on-ground challenges. They also struggle to navigate institutional complexities or build implementation-ready solutions.

A growing demand for capable policy professionals

This is where highly-skilled policy professionals matter. India needs professionals who can decode and navigate socio-economic situations, can break down complex problems, work with data, manage stakeholders, and design policies that actually work on the ground and that talent gap is holding back effective delivery.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Public Policy Management (PGDPPM) by IIM Mumbai is built precisely to bridge this gap, equipping learners with the thinking, tools, and exposure needed to turn policy ideas into real outcomes. The programme's digital outreach and delivery, enabled by TalentSprint, Part of Accenture, makes this high-quality public policy training accessible to professionals across the country. The programme is also being offered under an MoU with DOPT, Govt. of India.

Academics, and industry leaders point to one recurring issue: the lack of trained mid-career professionals who understand both policy frameworks and ground-level implementation. Professor Sitaram Kunte, former Chief Secretary Maharashtra & retd. IAS Officer says, "To achieve India's long-term vision, we need a cadre of policymakers who understand different sectors, layers of government, and the levers required to translate vision into reality."

Dr. Poonam Singh, Chair of the programme at IIM Mumbai, reinforces this need: "One of the biggest challenges public policy faces today is the gap between what policies are intended to do and the realities on the ground. This programme is built to bridge that gap by developing professionals who can design smart, implementable, evidence-based policies."

Programme Video link

Why PG Diploma in Public Policy Management stands out

Against this backdrop, PGDPPM steps in with a clear purpose to develop professionals who can design, evaluate, and execute policies backed by analytical rigour, real-world insight, and an understanding of India's governance context.

The 45 academic-credit programme blends academic grounding with tools, case studies, analytical frameworks, and practical exposure. The curriculum features sessions led by retired IAS officers and seasoned administrators, bringing decades of real-world experience in governance, infrastructure, urban development, and public administration into the classroom. Participants learn to think like policy architects, where they see the bigger picture while also understanding what it takes to make policy work on the ground.



A curriculum built for real governance challenges

The programme runs for 12 months and is structured across five core modules, each focused on a real need within the policy ecosystem

The programme introduces the foundations of public policy, explaining how policies originate, evolve, and are structured.

It trains learners in analytical tools for policy decisions by using data, research methods, and evidence-based approaches to strengthen judgement.

It focuses on policy design, implementation, and leadership while helping learners build implementation-ready frameworks that account for institutional and stakeholder realities.

It covers specialised policy management areas that reflect sectoral and thematic priorities shaping national and local development agendas.

It concludes with a policy research project in which participants work on a real policy question.

Participants can also choose electives such as Technology and Systems in Policy and Crisis and Environmental Management.

Key highlights of the programme for modern day professionals

This programme includes several features designed for mid-career talent-

A blend of live sessions, applied exercises, and self-paced learning

Hands-on learning aligned with real policy challenges

45 academic credits from IIM Mumbai

20 days of campus visit at IIM Mumbai

Participants learn directly from experienced faculty and retired IAS officers

IIM Mumbai certification, along with its alumni status

Networking with peers from government, policy development, corporate, and academic sectors

Shaping professionals who can deliver policy outcomes

By the end of the programme, learners will develop the ability to-

Understand the full policy lifecycle- from formulation to on-ground implementation

Apply evidence-based and data-driven approaches to policy decisions

Communicate policy recommendations with clarity and confidence

Solve complex governance challenges and frame actionable solutions

Work across ministries, agencies, NGOs, CSR teams, and development organisations

Lead initiatives that depend on coordination, negotiation, and stakeholder management

An added strength is the IIM Mumbai certification, which carries strong credibility in public policy and development circles. The programme also grants IIM Mumbai alumni status, offering long-term professional recognition and access to a wider peer network.

Serving a diverse range of policy and public sector professionals

The PGDPPM is ideal for government and public sector professionals, policy and development practitioners, corporate public affairs and CSR leaders, research and academic professionals, as well as entrepreneurs and professionals working in sustainability, governance, or social change.

Public service institutions, govt. bodies, corporates and organizations can also nominate their high-potential employees as part of their development programmes. It enables institutions and organizations to build a pipeline of emerging policy leaders equipped to navigate complex environments while creating positive impact on business.

Eligibility

Graduate with a minimum of 5 years of work experience

Minimum 50% in Graduation/Post Graduation

Candidates must clear the IIM Mumbai Admission Test (IMAT)

Alternatively, candidates with a valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score (appeared within the last five years) may also apply

Building a stronger future for policy and governance

Today, governance operates at the intersection of public institutions and evolving businesses, making it more complex and fast-paced than ever. Policies succeed only when leaders can anticipate challenges, navigate competing priorities, and translate strategy into action. This programme equips professionals with the new-age skills, insights, and practical tools to lead effectively in this high-stakes environment. It becomes the career enabler for professionals to make meaningful contributions to governance while advancing their own careers.

Shape India's next growth chapter with public policy that delivers

The PG Diploma in Public Policy Management from IIM Mumbai is the pathway for professionals to turn potential into real-world impact, equipping them to lead, innovate, and drive India's policy and governance agenda forward. Applications are now open. Click here to know more.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.