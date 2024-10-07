Partner Content

IFP has a a legacy spanning 13 successful seasons.

One of the world's leading festivals for all things creativity X culture, IFP - a one-stop destination where filmmakers, writers, musicians, and artists of every stripe come together to spark discourse, inspire one another, and redefine what's possible - is all set for its fourteenth season on October 12 and 13, in Mumbai. Born from a filmmaking challenge, it has evolved into a vibrant community that celebrates the misfits, rebels, and multi-hyphenates who believe in pushing the boundaries of creativity. With a legacy spanning 13 successful seasons, IFP has been fueling the fire of innovation, hosting some of the most influential names in the industry, such as Alexander Payne (Academy Award Winner), Asif Kapadia (Academy Award Winner), Eric Roth (Academy Award Winner), Edgar Wright (BIFA Award Winner), Tom Schulman (Academy Award Winner, Dead Poets Society), Mira Nair (Academy Award Nominee), Ira Glass, (This American Life, Podcaster, Journalist), Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Imran Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Varma, Shabana Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, R Balki, Sriram Raghavan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra, Anand Gandhi, Devdutt Pattnaik, Ashwin Sanghi, Amish Tripathi, Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, Jim Sarbh, Zakir Khan, Prateek Kuhad, When Chai Met Toast, The Yellow Diary, Swanand Kirkire, Irshad Kamil, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Vir Das, and many more. Their stories, insights, and passion have inspired countless creators to step out of their comfort zones and embrace the extraordinary.

With only a few days left until the latest edition, here are some of the extraordinary reasons to look forward to IFP Season 14:

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to visit India for the first time: The star of iconic Hollywood films like 500 Days of Summer, Inception, and Looper, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is coming to our shores for the first time. He is visiting India especially to be part of IFP Season 14's opening session. The stage is now set for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to hear it live from Gordon-Levitt as he gets candid about his journey with an insightful session, titled Festival Opener: On Mastering the Art of Embodying a Character & Building HitRecord

50-Hour Challenges (Music, Photography, Design, Filmmaking, Performing Arts, Writing): IFP is widely popular for its signature 50-hour challenges, where artists across the globe take up the mind-blowing challenge of creating a masterpiece within the allotted time frame. This year, it has received entries from an astounding 44 countries worldwide. This strengthens IFP's goal to create a global festival that fosters a community of creative individuals and provides a place to collaborate with like-minded individuals, allowing them to break new ground with their craft. Participants will compete across creative disciplines like Music, Photography, Design, Filmmaking, Performing Arts, and Writing, with the winners being announced on the day of the festival.

All-things filmmaking: From direction to acting to producing to editing and many more, IFP plays a pivotal role in nurturing and promoting talents across various creative fields. It serves as a catalyst for aspiring and established filmmakers, actors, writers, and comedians, among others, providing them with opportunities to showcase their work, connect with industry professionals, and receive valuable feedback. This edition around, IFP boasts a stellar lineup of industry stalwarts, including Kabir Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Tapsee Pannu, Guneet Monga, Shoojit Sircar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Abish Mathew, to name a few.

Multidisciplinary celebration of creativity: Over the years, IFP has evolved into a multidisciplinary celebration of creativity across all forms. This year's festival goes much beyond the art of filmmaking, tapping into literature, stories, poems, design & arts, ad hi vertising, and everything in between. At the heart of IFP is its belief that creativity stems from a deep understanding of culture. To further this vision, the festival will feature thought-provoking discussions with renowned personalities such as Geetanjali Shree, Sonam Wangchuck, William Dalrymple, Megha Rao, Devashish Makhija, SlowCheeta, Aanchal Dhara, Chinmayi Tripathi, and many more.

From interactive sessions and workshops to screenings and masterclasses, IFP offers a unique platform for aspiring creators and fans alike. So mark your calendars for October 12 & 13 to ensure you don't miss out on IFP Season 14!

To know more about the festival, click here: https://ifp.world/season-14/

To access the festival schedule, click here: https://ifp.world/festival-schedule/

