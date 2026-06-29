Herbalife And IIT Madras Launch India's First Plant Cell Fermentation Centre

Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd. and IIT Madras have launched India's first Centre of Excellence (CoE) dedicated to plant cell fermentation technology. Inaugurated on June 22, the new facility aims to strengthen research in sustainable biomanufacturing and support the development of next-generation plant-based health and wellness products. The Centre has been set up as a platform where researchers, students, entrepreneurs and industry experts can work together to turn scientific research into real-world applications. It will focus on the sustainable production of herbal biomass, enriched herbal extracts and high-value plant compounds while helping bridge the gap between laboratory research and commercial manufacturing. The initiative also aligns with national programmes such as BioE3 and Atmanirbhar Bharat by encouraging innovation, reducing import dependence and promoting environmentally sustainable manufacturing practices.

A Hub For Research And Innovation

The Centre brings together advanced plant cell cultivation systems, modern downstream processing technologies and metabolomics platforms under one roof. Apart from research, it will support technology transfer, skill development, industry collaborations, entrepreneurship and start-up incubation in the growing field of plant cell fermentation. The facility is equipped with customised plant cell bioreactors, advanced analytical platforms and pilot-scale processing facilities. It is expected to serve researchers, students and industry professionals working on developing plant-derived ingredients and health and wellness products. The inauguration also featured two panel discussions involving scientists, regulators and industry leaders from India and abroad. The first explored global opportunities in commercial plant cell fermentation over the next decade, while the second focused on the evolving regulatory landscape for fermentation-derived herbal products in India. Together, the discussions highlighted the importance of stronger collaboration between academia, industry and policymakers to help bring research-led innovations into commercial use.

Leaders Share Their Vision

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean – Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT Madras, said, "IIT Madras' partnership with Herbalife and the establishment of Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation is an exemplar of how industry and academia can work together to build enduring assets for the nation. With the high-end research facilities at the Centre, we are now confident to push the boundaries of plant cell bioprocessing to translate into solutions for societal impact.” "We believe this center will not only strengthen India's self-reliance in sustainable bio-manufacturing, but also create new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and global leadership in next-generation plant-derived products," he added. Mr Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said the company sees the Centre as an investment in India's scientific capabilities. He added,

"The establishment of the Herbalife–IIT Madras Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology represents an important investment in building scientific capabilities for the future. Through this initiative, we aim to create opportunities for researchers, students, and innovators to explore new applications of plant-based technologies and contribute to advancements in nutrition science. We believe the Centre will serve as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, talent development, and research-driven innovation, helping bridge the gap between laboratory discoveries and practical industry applications."

Prof. Smita Srivastava, Head, Herbalife–IIT Madras Centre of Excellence on Plant Cell Fermentation Technology, said the initiative could help position India as a global player in this emerging field. She said,

"The establishment of the Herbalife–IIT Madras Centre of Excellence represents a transformative step towards positioning India as a global hub for commercial plant cell fermentation. By combining cutting-edge science with translational research and strong industry partnerships, we aim to accelerate innovation, nurture talent, and develop sustainable technologies that will shape the future of plant-derived health and wellness products. Embodying our vision of taking discoveries from laboratory to pilot scale and ultimately to societal and industrial impact, the Centre will foster academia-industry collaborations, capacity building, and entrepreneurship, while contributing meaningfully to the nation's BioE3 and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions and strengthening India's leadership in this emerging domain," she added.

The Centre is expected to support intellectual property generation, technology transfer, start-up creation and national as well as international collaborations. With research infrastructure, academic expertise and industry participation coming together, the partners believe the initiative can help strengthen India's position in sustainable plant-based innovation and advanced biomanufacturing.

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