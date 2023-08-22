LivPure Detailed Reviews [Revealing New Diet Pill Review]: Is Liv Pure Worth Purchasing?

Introduction [Obesity, weight loss and dietary supplements]

Unfortunately, global research seems to have reached very sad results, showing that over half of the adult population (more than 39% around the world have exceeded the normal body weight limits and belongs to the category of overweight/obese people, while the "shocking" numbers continue.

The statistics from the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration, which surveyed 128.9 million people between 1975 and 2016 - also found that no nation observed a decline in obesity rates over that time period.

This is definitely very sad.

The figures - published by Our World in Data - also revealed the world's 10 nations with the highest rates of adult obesity.

Among the most expected results were in the Pacific (with the island of Palau being second in obesity rates), followed by the Cook Islands, the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu with obesity rates of almost 84.7%, 83.5% and 81.9% respectively.

It is also worth adding that according to "The Lancet's 2017 Global Burden of Disease" study, almost 4.7 million people died prematurely in 2017 due to obesity.

Obesity is a serious condition, which is even linked to many more serious and deadly health problems.

And while once the "concept of obesity" was not so widespread, today it is used more and more often.

With the media and the internet informing the public, it is now widely known that obesity is not just a problem of external look, but a very serious medical condition which - according to the World Health Organization (WHO) - belongs to the so-called "disorders" leading to pathological or excessive accumulation of fat in the body, causing/increasing the risks to the individual's health (most importantly the risk of cardiovascular disease).

Globally, obesity rates have nearly tripled from 1975 to 2016 (with more than 1.9 billion adults overweight or obese in 2016).

Therefore, as obesity becomes a threat to global health with its increasing rates (year after year), its treatment is an imperative need.

It is no coincidence that - in recent years - there has been increasing public awareness (via the internet and other media) of the very serious dangers of obesity.

In fact, in all the advanced countries of the Western world, specialized multidisciplinary obesity units are now available in public or private sector structures, providing help to obese people of all ages who need it.

Finally, a big "step" in the scientific community is also the new generation weight loss pills ensuring effective, but above all, safe weight loss for every person with extra fewer or more kilos.

In the light of the data mentioned above, we present and discuss in this article/review one such supplement, LivPure.

LivPure – What it is

Liv Pure, as mentioned earlier, is a new generation weight loss nutritional supplement.

A natural supplement, without any dangerous chemicals or toxic elements, created to achieve weight loss and support liver health.

Yet, this innovative supplement is not just another diet pill, but a health supplement created to revitalize the liver, promote its optimal function and protect it from harmful toxins.

Liv Pure natural supplement, according to its official website, is a 100% natural product that features an advanced formula with a powerful complex of liver cleansing and fat-burning ingredients.

LivPure is a healthy and effective proposition, which offers many and important health benefits, not only related to weight loss.

Its advanced ingredient formula (which has been created by doctors and health experts) detoxifies the organism and gives a feeling of wellness and health, while simultaneously promotes weight and fat loss in the user's body.

Already, within a relatively short period of time since its launch, Liv Pure, has a large number of followers, winning very positive reviews for its enhancing effect on the organism's metabolic function.

LivPure – Brief Presentation

Name: Liv Pure

Category: Liver health and weight loss supplement

Supplement Form: Capsules

Website:liv-pure.com/

Ingredients:

Camellia Sinensis

Resveratrol

Genistein

Chlorogenic Acid

Choline

Silymarin

Betaine

Berberine

Molybdenum

Glutathione

Quantity/Packaging: 30 capsules

RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance): 1 capsule (ideally: at the same time every day)

Price: USD 69/pack

Liv Pure – How it works

LivPure is one of the "new weight loss supplements"

This means that it belongs to a new generation of weight loss pills that aim at a "smart" weight loss with the general health of the user always in mind.

The difference between these "new" weight loss pills is that they give a special basis to what experts today call "healthy weight loss".

An extremely rapid weight loss usually does not last long, and the person (very quickly) regains the lost weight, if not more.

Besides, a rapid weight loss usually has adverse consequences for the dieter's organism and its functioning.

Liv Pure doesn't just aim at reducing body weight, but at all possible causes of weight gain.

Increased abdominal fat is, for example, a characteristic sign of "dysfunction" of the organism.

Liv Pure has an advanced formula that stimulates hepatic lipid oxidation and favors the reduction of excess body fat, without even changing the person's lifestyle or diet.

With a double action formula, LivPure offers spectacular health and weight loss benefits, at the same time

It contains a powerful liver cleansing complex (with only natural ingredients, clinically proven), as well as a liver fat burning complex of scientifically supported high-quality ingredients (also all-natural origin).

The double action of the supplement is a great innovation that Liv Pure uses to increase (even more) the weight loss benefits.

This means that the liver benefits from the use of Liv Pure, "cleansing" harmful toxins and enhancing its function in the user's daily life, so it can now metabolize body fat stores more efficiently and promote enhanced energy.

With Liv Pure's double action formula, the organism's fat-burning function increases by approximately 14 times.

LivPure's formula will help you have a healthier liver and keep your organism "clean" of all the toxins that damage it and age it prematurely.

You will be and feel healthier, more energetic, leaner, happier than ever and motivated to live a healthier life.

Liv Pure – What I need to know about it

It is a natural product (without chemical additives).

Contains natural ingredients (all tested and scientifically supported).

Does not contain any GMOs (Genetically Modified Organisms).

Manufactured in FDA approved and certified facilities.

Made in the USA.

Holds GMP certification.

It has passed third-party lab inspections.

It has a non-addictive formula (suitable for long-term use).

Does not contain soy in its formula.

Does not contain dairy and is suitable for people with intolerance.

Does not contain gluten.

Does not contain any stimulants.

It is vegan-friendly.

Effectively boosts the metabolic rate (even if you don't exercise).

Available online only (on its official website ).

It is available at the price of USD 69/pack (however on the official website you can find it on sale at the amazing price of USD 39/pack).

You can make a purchase with a credit card or PayPal.

Comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee (2 full months of free and risk-free trial).

Offers FREE shipping (for LivPure 6-pack: USD 39/pack).

LivPure – Key benefits

Weight Loss Benefits

strengthens the metabolism

offers more targeted burning of fat cells

reduces total body weight

fights local obesity

Health Benefits

stimulation of energy reserves

regeneration and protection of liver cells

removal of harmful toxins from the organism

detoxification of the liver

improving cardiovascular health

strengthening the cognitive functions of the brain

antioxidant protection

anti-ageing action

anti-inflammatory action

improvement of sleep quality

Ingredients and action

Liver Cleansing - Ingredients

Silymarin

Silymarin is an active substance extracted from milk thistle and consists of several active ingredients (known as flavolins).

With scientific evidence, silymarin has been linked to the prevention and fight against cancerous tumours, while it also works as a treatment for various malfunctions and diseases of the liver and gallbladder.

It fights against DNA damage and alteration and offers strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to the organism, helping to boost the overall health of the individual.

It also promotes the health and protection of liver cells and promotes a healthy and smooth digestive function (promoting enzyme formation, enhancing bile production, fighting inflammation and soothing mucous membranes).

It slows down oxidative stress and prevents ageing.

It releases glucose into the bloodstream and supplies the body with steady energy (thus reducing cravings).

Finally, it promotes the release of bile in the small intestine (to absorb fat from food).

Berberine

A very powerful bioactive ingredient broadly used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine to treat various diseases (such as diabetes, obesity, and digestive disorders).

Berberine - with its many proven health benefits - offers an important action in many biological systems of the organism.

It activates the protein kinase enzyme and regulates the energy homeostasis of the metabolism

It also contributes to the regulation of metabolism and promotes weight loss (from body fat).

Helps prevent/fight type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

It promotes optimal intestinal microflora, slows the breakdown of carbohydrates in the intestine and reduces the production of sugar in the liver.

Molybdenum

Molybdenum may not be a classic weight loss ingredient, but it has its own reason for being in the "smart" health and weight loss supplement LivPure.

Although it does not directly promote weight loss - at least not in a direct and clear way - molybdenum indirectly aids weight loss by supporting amino acid metabolism.

Nevertheless, how does this help with weight loss?

For those who don't know, let's explain: Molybdenum is involved in the process of breaking down proteins and their optimal utilization in the organism.

This means that it contributes both to the building and recovery of muscle tissue, but also to the maintenance of a healthy metabolism & enhanced fat breakdown in the body.

Molybdenum also supports the production of important enzymes by the liver.

These enzymes contribute to the breakdown of toxins and their removal from the organism.

Glutathione

It is a powerful natural antioxidant element consisting of three (3) powerful and beneficial amino acids:

Cysteine

glutamic acid

and glycine

Glutathione is a natural ingredient (a tripeptide) promoting the protection of cells from free radicals and prevents/fights the ageing of the organism.

Besides, with its antioxidant action, it prevents serious diseases (including various forms of cancer, liver diseases, various immunological diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, lung diseases and cardiovascular diseases).

One of the reasons glutathione has been selected as the main ingredient of the Liv Pure supplement is the enhanced fat burning and increased metabolism it ensures.

Glutathione supports liver function and neutralizes harmful toxins that damage (in a variety of ways) the organism.

It also improves insulin resistance and promotes the burning of fat stored in the body.

Betaine

Betaine is a natural ingredient, a derivative of the amino acid glycine.

You may even have heard of it as trimethylglycine (TMG).

It is produced by the organism itself in small quantities and additionally obtained through the diet (such as from beets or spinach).

Betaine is very important as it is involved in many important processes of the human organism, such as DNA synthesis and protein metabolism.

For this reason - in addition to weight loss supplements - betaine, you will also find it in many sports supplements.

It works to enhance liver function by promoting the conversion of homocysteine to methionine (which in turn contributes to protein synthesis and neurotransmitter production).

Betaine helps to detoxify the organism, reduce inflammation and promote weight loss.

It also promotes a healthier digestive process and fights digestive disorders (such as indigestion & bloating).

Liver Fat Burning - Ingredients

Genistein

Genistein is a powerful phytoestrogen, a natural ingredient imitating the effects of estrogen in the organism.

In the LivPure supplement it is used to promote a healthy body weight and maintain it over time.

In nature, genistein is found in high concentrations mainly in soy and some other legumes.

With a high anti-cancer, but also anti-inflammatory effect, it is a unique addition to the Liv Pure health mix.

Improves liver function, as well as bile production and secretion, so it helps in the more efficient digestion and absorption of fats, and promotes weight loss.

Camellia Sinensis

Camellia Sinensis is a plant extract that taken from green tea and is a natural source of stimulants (as it contains caffeine).

The stimulating effect of this extract drastically stimulates the metabolic function and increases/accelerates the burning of fat in the body.

This - clearly - also involves strengthening the organism's energy reserves and fighting the physical/mental exhaustion that a person may feel during a tiring day.

Something you may not know is that caffeine intake increases energy expenditure and the oxidation of fat accumulated in the body.

It is no coincidence that - most diet pills - contain caffeine.

Another reason for finding it in most diet pills is for its ability to effectively suppress appetite and control the desire for "unhealthy snacking".

Camellia Sinensis is therefore an amazing addition to the LivPure supplement mix, working positively for weight loss and achieving a healthier lifestyle.

However, that's not all.

This plant extract contains theanine, a powerful amino acid, which acts as a suppressant for stress and anxiety.

It reduces cell oxidation, prevents the ageing of the body, aims for a better mood and cognitive performance, enhances motivation and gives wellness.

Chlorogenic Acid

Another "popular" ingredient in Liv Pure is chlorogenic acid, a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substance extracted from green coffee beans (unprocessed coffee beans).

Indeed, chlorogenic acid is one of the most "heard of" and "loved" slimming ingredients in recent years.

It naturally helps promote healthy blood sugar levels and support a healthy metabolism.

It also helps to effectively fight inflammation and activates intensive and targeted fat burning (for energy production) in the organism.

Finally, another reason we love it is that it helps reduce the absorption of carbohydrates from the gut, contributing to a healthier and more stable (long-term) body weight.

Choline

Choline, another ingredient in LivPure, plays (in its own way) a key role in liver function.

It is produced (in small amounts) by the liver itself, but is also taken in supplements through the diet.

It participates in the metabolism of fats (helping to transport them in and out of the liver cells).

Nevertheless, choline also plays a catalytic role in achieving a smooth functioning of the brain, while it also contributes to reducing the risk of certain forms of cancer (such as liver cancer).

It contributes to homocysteine metabolism, promotes weight loss and significantly improves the individual's mood and psychology.

Resveratrol

Resveratrol is a very powerful antioxidant component of nature, a health and wellness ingredient, a real "gift" for the organism, found in various nutritional health supplements for the many and varied benefits it offers for the general health of the individual.

Resveratrol could be called as a "natural medicine against all diseases".

It works against inflammation in the liver and protects liver cell function to keep the body healthy (and free from all sorts of harmful toxins that could harm it directly or indirectly).

It also fights free radicals and offers an anti-aging effect, significantly reduces systolic pressure and promotes heart health.

In addition, promotes brain health and significantly enhances memory.

It increases the expectation of a quality life (it is the secret of "longevity" of the old).

Liv Pure – For whom is an ideal selection?

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Liv Pure nutritional supplement is a natural and completely effective proposal for anyone dealing with increased body weight, increased fat deposition in the body, difficulty controlling the appetite and high concentration of toxins in the organism. It is a natural product that targets the causes of obesity and supports a healthy weight loss with permanent results.

With Liv Pure supplement it is much easier and possible to lose weight, than using traditional diets and risky workout routines.

With Liv Pure it is more likely that you will eventually succeed in adopting a healthier lifestyle.

LivPure – Does it cause side effects in the body? When is it NOT Safe to Use it?

Liv Pure is a top-quality natural supplement formulated by scientists and health experts.

Contains only natural ingredients, backed by clinical trials and scientific research.

All these ingredients are safe for human consumption and given in ideal dosages not causing any side effects.

In general, Liv Pure is free of chemicals, allergens, gluten, stimulants, soy & dairy ... which could cause side effects in a group of people.

It is manufactured in the USA in an FDA approved facility and is GMP certified.

In addition, it undergoes third-party inspections for maximum quality & safety.

Liv Pure should not be administered without medical approval by people prone to allergies, people suffering from a medical condition or taking medication, people who have recently undergone surgery, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and children or teenagers.

LivPure - Purchase

Liv Pure is only available online and not in physical stores, and ONLY through its official website (liv-pure.com).

The company offers various payment options (such as all known credit cards and PayPal) and ensures protection for your personal data.

Each pack of LivPure retails for USD 69.

In multi-purchase cases, however, you can buy it even at USD 39 per package.

LivPure – Summary│ Is it worth a try?

In our opinion, definitely YES.

You won't find many two-way health and weight loss supplements on the market like Liv Pure.

It is an innovative supplement that will help you lose weight by enhancing your health & providing you with amazing anti-aging properties, youth, energy, well-being & good mood.

It helps the liver to easily break down stored fat instead of storing it in the body and ensures more permanent weight loss than ever before.

