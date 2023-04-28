How To Get Weed Out Of Your System Fast : Best THC Detox

Marijuana, once considered a forbidden drug, is now a topic of popular discussion among the people due to its many medical health benefits. The pressure from the people and the medical experts has brought about some changes in the law too.

This along with the needs of many people to find ways in order to flush out the remnants of the weed out of the system for appearing in drug testing has brought the drug afresh in the psychological domain of the people. In this article we will discuss How to get weed out of your system and about the Best THC Detox on the market.

Remnants of Marijuana are left in the system after its consumption:

The reason why people like to smoke Marijuana or take the drug in other forms is its immediate and deep effects on the body. Many people think that as soon as the effects of the drug are gone their system is free from marijuana and its remnants. But this is far from the truth. Chemical residues of the drug persist and you can be tested positive on drug tests.

Such marijuana remnants which are called cannabinoids continue to be present in saliva, blood, urine and even in fingernails and hair of the individual.

How they test individuals for the presence of drug:

The drug testing experts know very well that the remnants of Marijuana can easily be tested by urine examination. Also it is the urine where the remnants of marijuana remains for a longer time in a state that is detectable. The experts call the remnants of marijuana in the system as THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol as well as the metabolites of it.

Among the metabolites that the consumption of marijuana leaves behind the main one is called THC-COOH. This metabolite remains stored in the fat cells of the body for a long duration of time.

The experts say that marijuana leaves behind detectable remnants for quite a good period of a few months. This is a much longer time when compared to the other drugs.

This brings the need for finding ways to detox the system so that the individual affected can flush out the cannabinoid THC fast.

How to get weed out of your system:

For getting rid of the remnants of marijuana in the system there are detoxes available on the market which attempt to flush out all the detectable THC. such detoxes are available on the market in many forms such as chewables, capsules, mouthwashes, drinks and shampoos.

But here also there may arise another issue that may affect the test creating suspicion in the mind of the tester.regarding the viability of the urine sample.

What happens is the detoxes try to flush out THC by increasing urinations working as diuretics. But too much urination from the kidney in order to flush out all the remnants of marijuana consumption also lowers the specific gravity of the urine raising apprehension and rejection of the urine sample.

Another effect of hard cleansing of the kidney is an altered amount in the levels of creatinine of the urine. This can also be easily detected by the drug tester referring to it as a case of contamination. The drug tester understands that the individual has tried to cheat him.

Though he cannot call the test as a case of positive for the drug but he has all the right to reject the sample and call for retesting.

Conditions for THC to remain in the system for a long time:

THC can be detected in the various samples of your body such as urine sample, blood sample and fat cells. But the time period for which THC would be available in the system of the body depends on a number of factors as given below:

Rate of metabolism of the individual Exercise schedules Percentage of fat content of the body How frequent is the consumption of marijuana Amounts of marijuana consumed

From the above we can understand that it is not possible to specifically fix the time period of the presence of the remnants of marijuana consumption in the system. However the range can vary from 2 days to months.

Presence of cannabinoids in the system for various samples:

Urine sample: Even if the individual abstain from consuming marijuana for an extended period the metabolism of the drug can be present in the urine. Studies have confirmed that the metabolites were present in the urine even after 4 weeks of consuming marijuana.

Fat sample: The THC metabolites get stored in the fat tissues. The metabolism then gradually passes over to the blood. Studies have revealed that this transfer of THC to the blood can be quickened by resorting to exercises.

Blood sample: Depending on the frequency and amounts of marijuana consumed the detectable THC can be found in the blood sample even after seven days of consuming marijuana. But those individuals who are in the habit of smoking marijuana daily will carry THC in the blood for longer periods than the individuals who smoke it infrequently.

Ways to detox THC and its metabolites :

How to get marijuana out of your system

Cannabis has its primary psychoactive ingredient in Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. Due to the presence of this ingredient only the people who consume cannabis feel high. But the problem with the consumption of cannabis is that the THC and its metabolism remains in different parts of the body in detectable status for a pretty long time compared to the other drugs.

People want to get rid of these remnants of marijuana fast when they are subjected to drug testing required for sports and other working conditions.

The available Best THC Detoxon the market are:

Cleansing drinks

THC and its metabolites are easily tested in the urine in which THC is present in a detectable condition for a long period after consuming marijuana. Hence this is the most popular and convenient drug testing for THC. Many cleansing drinks are available that work as diuretics and flush out THC through frequent large amounts of urination.

Shampoos

THC and its metabolites can be detected in the hair follicles. This can be averted by using hair shampoo which removes the remnants of cannabis fast.

Detox pills

These detox pills are a comprehensive detox method that target removing all the traces of THC all over the body.

Detox mouthwash

THC can also be tested positive in saliva tests. For removing the traces of THC from the saliva mouthwash can be used when the testing is through swab tests.

Choosing the best detox successfully

For choosing the right detox method for you the following criteria have to be judged

Brand reputation

Look for the brand which is reputed and has a large fan-following. Try to select the brand which is certified, has reviews telling its effectiveness and a long experience backed by positive experts as well as customer comments.

Transparency

The detox method must be transparent. All the ingredients of the product should be clearly given in their website along with the amounts per serving. Detailed instructions for using the detox along with all necessary guidelines and reviews of customers must be available at the company website.

Cost

Cost of the detox method is a vital criteria for selecting the right detox for you. Compare the cost with the other equivalent product on the market. Check for the other offers of the company such as free shipping and delivery, risk-free money-back option and bulk discounts etc.

Customer Feedback

Customers are the true friends who tell the facts about the product through their real time experience. From their reviews we are able to know all the positive as well as negative aspects of the product.

Knowing the ingredients

You must know the ingredients that you are going to consume. It must not be such that you ingest more toxins while trying to flush out the toxic remains of the cannabis you have consumed. Check all the ingredients contained in the detox method, their pros & cons, after effects from the company website. Undisclosed details of the ingredients should be considered as a negative point for the brand.

Concentration of THC in the system

The detox methods are also formulated depending on the amount of THC and its metabolites in the system. The detox methods can be suited for moderate amounts of THC, some other for the higher levels of THC. You have to weigh this depending on your frequency and amounts of marijuana consumption.

How to get weeds out of your system - Below are the 4 best ways:

5 Day Detox Program - Best THC Detox

This is one of the most profound and reliable detox programs for cleansing all of your THC and its metabolites from the system. This program succeeds in removing not only THC but also all other toxins stored in the system which can be detected through urine, blood, hair follicle, saliva and fat cells. A large number of people have used this method achieving resounding success in getting rid of the remnants of toxins from the system permanently.

Following things are included in the detox kit

Capsule formula for morning Capsule formula for evening Capsule formula for pre-cleansing Capsule formula for post-cleansing Drug test-kit Cleansing guide\meal plan

The program offers support such as chat, phone and email to answer any query during the detoxing process.

Instructions and directions of 5 day detox program

Mode of taking the detox capsules

Pre-cleanse formula: in this formula the kit contains four capsules. All the four capsules are to be taken one hour after you complete your dinner. This constitutes the first day of your detox program. Morning formula: next day morning the morning formula capsules are to be taken. There will be six capsules that are to be taken an hour before breakfast. You will get a total 30 capsules for the morning formula for the five days of the program for taking everyday in the morning as per the direction given above. Evening formula: the capsules for the evening formula also totals 30 capsules. You have to take six capsules every evening one hour after dinner. So 30 capsules will suffice for a five day program. With the above Pre-cleansing is complete. Now you have to take the post-cleansing capsules provided with the kit.

Special instructions for the cleansing program

Strictly follow the directions of taking the capsules: six capsules of morning formula one hour prior to breakfast and six capsules of the evening formula one hour after dinner. It is better if you eat lightly before you take the capsules as some parts of the ingredients get absorbed in the food. Drinking a number of times spread throughout the day of water, tea or other drinks so that THC can be flushed out of the system through urination. Foods to be avoided are: meats with fat, dairy products, fried foods, fast foods, starches and soft drinks. Choose healthy foods like salads, fruits, lean meats and vegetables.

Pros of 5 day detox program

This program claims to clean all traces of THC and its metaboloids from the system

The program assists in losing weight

In addition to THC and its metaboloids the program removes all other toxins accumulated in the system

Cons of 5 day detox program

The detox program is not suitable for the pregnant or breastfeeding women

The persons having high blood pressure should refrain from the program

The detox program is not for the people with issues with their hearts

Alcohol is prohibited during the continuation of the program

The detox program will have a laxative effect

How to use the home test kits

Home test kits are provided so that you can yourself test for any residual THC or its metaboloids in the system. For the test you need to pee in a sterilised container. Then immerse the test kit into the urine. Two lines on the test kit would signify negative for THC and one line would mean positive for THC.

10 Day Detox Program :

The 10 day detox program is one of the best THC detox aimed for the users of marijuana having a high levels of as well as high frequency of consuming marijuana. Such people having a high level of exposure to THC and its metabolites are people who are in the habit of taking the drug almost all the days of the week. Such people can cleanse their system within a 10 day cleansing program.

10 day detox instructions

Step 1

On day one you need to take 3 capsules every hour, five times. The capsules are to be swallowed with 8 ounces of water and to be started taking just after you wake up in the morning. That comes to 15 pills every day. Total capsules to be taken in 10 days is 150 capsules.

Step 2

For the rest five days of the 10 day detox program you have to follow natural detoxification as per directions provided below:

Natural detoxification procedure

Once your body starts cleansing after taking the 150 capsules over the first five days as per instructions detailed above, natural detoxification starts by following the directions in order to eliminate the removal of the toxins naturally. In this way you will stimulate your body to flush out the maximum possible remnants of the THC and its metabolites from the system.

There are some factors that slows down the body's natural process of removal of toxins and it is in your hand to overcome such factors:

Immediately stop consuming the drug Stop taking alcohol Refrain from taking any medication as far as possible Take healthy meals containing small, regular and foods without much fat Do regular exercise causing sweating Hydrate the body by taking frequent fluids Take diuretics and increase urination Include fibers in your food Sleep plenty and have rest

By following the above natural ways to quicken body's natural process of detoxification after consuming 150 detox capsules for the first five days of 10 day detox program, you will be able to get rid of all THC and its other metalloids along with any other toxins that may be within the system. After 10 days you are ready for any drug testing whether it is for some sports or for getting some work.

The detox program not only provides detox pills but also supplements having dietary fiber as well as detox liquid-supplement. You will be able to access 20 ingredients by using these three things.

From consuming the pills for the first five days of the program, you will get natural and safe ingredients contained in the capsules. This will enhance the amounts of urine and stool flushed out of the system. Also the ingredients of the capsules help in removing the THC and other toxins through metabolizing via liver as well as kidney.

Other minerals available in the capsules are potassium, chloride, sodium, alfalfa, boron, magnesium and calcium. In this way the capsules that you consume works all throughout the day expelling all the toxins from the various parts and organs of the body such as saliva, blood, urine, hair follicle and fingernail.

Another important ingredient is dietary fiber. This fiber helps in flushing out THC through the stool. This is particularly helpful for the people with high exposure to cannabis having a large amount of THC and its metabolites in the system.

In the last we must mention about the liquid supplement supplied along with the 10 day detox program. This liquid supplement is equipped with a form of drink that is able to draw all the accumulated toxins in the system out through urination.

In this way the detox program for 10 days is quite strategically as well as scientifically planned to remove 100% toxin from your system within a span of 10 days making you completely safe for any drug tests.

Step 3

As you complete the 10 days of the detox program, on the 10th day you need to drink the detox liquid provided along with the detox program.

Step 4

Preparation of the detox liquid: mix the detox liquid provided with 32 ounces of plain water or orange juice. Drink half of the prepared drink and wait for two hours. You must not eat or drink anything during this period.

Step 5

Take the other half of the prepared drink. After that continue with the natural detoxification process described above.

Step 6

For removing the remnants of cannabis abuse you must consume the dietary fiber provided on the next day of taking the detox liquid. These fiber rich ingredients will pull out all the remnants of cannabis toxins that are accumulated in the different areas of the body and flush out through the body's natural waste disposal system using bowel movements.

Step 7

Procedure of making the fiber rich drink.: open the dietary fiber packet and pour it into 8 ounces of water. Drink the prepared mixture quickly within minutes, lest the mixture becomes thick.

Step 8

Take a gap of 10 minutes after which you need to drink 16 ounces of plain water over the next 5 minutes. Avoid taking anything for two hours.

Pros of 10 day detox program Best THC Detox

This detox program is suitable for the persons with heavy exposure to THC and its metabolites

It claims to flush out all the THC and its metabolites from the system

The detox program removes other toxins also in addition to the residues of cannabis abuse

The detox program includes fibers and detox liquid supplement which help in removing the toxins from the system through natural process after taking the first five day capsule schedule

The products provided contain 100% natural ingredients

Safe for use

Cons of 10 day detox program

The program will have a natural laxative effects

Not advisable for pregnant and nursing women

People having medical issues and under medications must consult their doctor prior to taking up the 10 day detox program

expensive

The program is lengthy

Drinking a large amounts of water may be detrimental for some people

Instructions are complicated and hard to follow

3 Day Detox Program :

This detox program has been prepared for the people who are not hard smokers of marijuana. People who consume marijuana once a week can get the help of the detox program for eliminating the toxins from their system.It Will majorly answer the question How to get weed out of your system?

Instructions for carrying out 3 day detox program

Step 1

The first phase is called pre-rid phase. You need to take 3 capsules at five hour intervals for the first 24 hours of the program. In total you have to take 15 capsules on the first day. The important thing to follow is to drink optimum amounts of water that is not too much nor too little. The best is to take two glasses of water.

Step 2

Next step is to drink the detox liquid supplement provided. Half of the liquid supplement is to be taken after two hours of taking the detox capsule. The detox liquid can be mixed with 2 glasses of water or orange juice. After two hours of taking the first glass the second glass is to be consumed. You can eat vegetables and fruits only.

Step 3

The third step is to consume the dietary fiber provided with the detox program. The dietary fiber helps to draw out all the toxins in the system through the bowel movement.

Step 4

The same procedure is to be followed for three days. The 3 day detox program will provide you with 45 tablets, 0ne ounce of detox liquid supplement and one ounce of fiber supplement.

Mega Cleansing Program :

This program is intended to clean the toxins from the system fast and also How to get marijuana out of your system.

The ingredients contained in the detox program are many. Some of the important ingredients are niacin, taurine, thiamine and riboflavin. In addition to the many potent ingredients the drug has many vitamin supplements including vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12.

Herbal plant based ingredients are

Burdock root extract Guarana seed extract American ginseng root extract Milk thistle seed extract Uva ursi leaf extract Stinging nettle leaf extract

Other ingredients are

Pantothenic acid Biotin Magnesium Calcium Citrous Potassium Pectin

Instructions for the correct use of Mega Cleansing

The mega cleaning of toxins from the system is intended for getting a pass while testing for drug abuse. For this it is very important that you stick to the instructions provided below meticulously.

The detox mega clean has to be first mixed thoroughly so that all the ingredients spread homogeneously giving an uniform concentration balancing the contents. Step 2 tells us to consume the entire mixture at one go. Wait for 15 minutes and then pour water into the bottle of mega clean and shake. Drink the mix again. Once you consume the liquid you have to go on drinking 16 ounces of water once every two hours. This is to be continued for the next 24 hours. As you complete the procedure you will feel urinating and the frequency of urination will continue to be high to the level of every one to two hours. This will ensure a high level of cleansing of the residual toxins from the system.

The instructions given above are for the people who can be called as one-off users. But there are many people who may need to detox their system more often.

For the occasional users of cannabis who drink the mega cleansing drink less than 2 times a week, the mega cleansing program taken up occasionally will detox toxin levels that are termed as average toxin.

The moderate users of the drink are those who consume the detox drink 3 to 6 times a week. This will deal with flushing a high level of toxin from the system.

If you use the detox drink daily it will help you remove very high levels of toxin from the system. The maximum limit of using the detox drink is one to three times in a day.

Benefits that can be accrued from the herbal contents of the mega cleansing detox drink:

Best THC Detox

Mega cleansing detox drinks not only detox your system fast but also provide you with many other benefits. All the herbal ingredients of the drink are potent herbal medicines having many health benefits. We would like to specify some of the benefits that the herbal ingredients will render to you.

Burdock Root Extract

The herbal medicine is good for enhancing your blood circulation as well as digestive and urinary systems.

Guarana Seed Extract

The ingredient contains natural caffeine good for focus and concentration of mind. Caffeine is also good for enhancing the levels of energy, mental alertness and metabolism.

American Ginseng Root Extract

The ingredient enhances drive and energy. It is also good for relieving stress levels. It improves the general mood of the users and helps in reducing blood sugar level.

Milk Thistle Seed Extract

This is good for bone and skin health. It also improves the functions of liver.

Uva Ursi Leaf Extract

It is included for reducing gas and bloating. It also improves the urinary system.

Stinging Nettle Leaf Extract

The ingredient is good for muscle and joint health.

Pros of Mega cleansing program

The detox program gives a fast result. The effect of the detox drink starts as soon as within fifteen minutes of taking the drink. Frequent urination flushes out all the detectable remnants of cannabis. All drug tests such as saliva, blood and urine will pass smoothly.

The detox drink has been formulated using all natural organic ingredients. It does not contain any amount of toxins. There is no question of further adding toxins to your system while trying to get rid of the toxins.

The mega cleansing detox program is very popular with a number of positive customer reviews.

As the process is to flush out the toxins through urination, there remains a possibility that the users may lose some nutrients also. For that the detox drink has included many nutrients which can replenish the nutrients lost during the cleansing process.

In order to avoid apprehension in the minds of the drug tester the drink includes a kind of coloration so that the urine offered for testing looks like a normal urine with light yellow color. With this the sample won't look artificial and the test sample will be accepted.

Cons of Mega Cleansing program

The mega detox drinks are expensive

The program needs the users to use frequent water consumption that may be detrimental to some people. Also frequent urination may cause diarrhea and nausea.

Risk of dehydration is there due to frequent large urination

The mega cleansing program is for a limited period of three to five hours only.

This necessitates that the user must use the drink two hours before the drug test.

Why people get addicted to Marijuana

People use marijuana for relaxation and fleeing from reality to an ecstatic state. The side effects of marijuana intoxication can be excessive hunger and difficulty in applying mind to complex tasks.

Smoking cannabis results in fast symptoms while eating it results in slower effects. The undesirable side effects of taking marijuana are

Reduced short memory Dryness in mouth Lacking in motor skills and perception Eyes becoming red Panic and psychotic behavior

How long the remnants of cannabis consumption can be detected

The chemical that remains in the system after consuming cannabis is tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. THC is also the chemical due to which the users feel the sensation of a kick or feel high. The time for which the THC and its metabolites remain in the system for detection depends on the following

The fat content of the user The amount of cannabis and the frequency of use of it Sensitivity of the test

The toxic remains after consuming cannabis remain much longer compared to alcohol which disappears from the system within a few hours. Presence of THC can be detected by testing saliva, urine, hair follicle, blood. The reason that THC can be detected a longer time after its consumption is that THC is able to bind to the body fat.

The detection window

The person using cannabis through smoking for the first time can be detected within 3 days of consuming it. Persons smoking the drug 3 to 4 times a week can be detected within 5 to 7 days People smoking the drug daily or more can be detected even after 30 days

Detection window based on the type of sample

By testing urine sample the detection window can be 3 to 30 days Saliva testing detection window is 24 to 72 hours Hair test is quite sensitive in which the THC can be detected up to 90 days of using the cannabis. The hair follicle test often shows false positives. Even any person coming in contact with a user may test positive. Blood test detection window is 3 to 4 hours only

Factors that may influence the detection of THC

Sensitivity of the test

The detection of THC depends on the sensitivity of the test. Most sensitive test can even detect low concentration of THC in the system. The samples can be blood, urine, hair follicle and saliva.

The dose of THC in the system

THC goes on accumulating in the system making an cumulative effect. Hence when a person consumes cannabis several times and for a long period, his THC dose in the system will be higher compared to a person who smokes less. The dose of THC in the system also depends on the strength of cannabis consumed.

A high dose cannot be measured just by the highness or lowness of the feeling because many other factors than THC may cause an increase or decrease in the intensity of the feeling.

Body fat

As THC is stored in the fat, persons with more fats are likely to metabolize the THC slowly.

Sex

Females have more fat concentration than males. Hence the females are more likely to metabolize the THC at a slower rate than their male counterpart.

Hydration level

Dehydration of the body increases the THC concentration.

Exercise

Workout generally does not increase the rate of THC metabolism. But exercising before the drug test may affect the drug test.

Metabolism

People with a strong metabolism will be able to eliminate the THC from their system faster. A strong metabolism can remove THC along with its metabolites from the system efficiently compared to persons with weak metabolism.

Conclusion

Many people are addicted to cannabis, some may be occasional users, some a few days in a week and some may be daily users of cannabis drugs. People take the drug to get a kick and live in a world of fantasy away from all the sufferings of life. But the users have to pay a penalty for their feeling of ecstasy.

Cannabis is such a form of drug which leaves behind its traces in your system for a pretty long time. The detectable substance that can be caught by drug testing of the various samples is THC or tetrahydrocannabinol and its metabolites.

Though the use of the cannabis is being made legal for some specific purpose yet for some sprouts and also for some work the applicants must be free from the effects of the cannabis consumption. This poses problems for the consumers of cannabis, How to get weed out of your system

In order to cleanse the system of all the THC and its metabolites many detox programs have been discovered. The detox programs can be 1 to 10 days along with taking detox capsules, detox liquid supplement and detox fiber supplement.

The detox programs Best THC Detox are selected based on the amount of exposure to the toxin THC. For light exposure a one day program may give results. The number of days increases with the levels of exposure. For very fast cleansing within a few hours a mega cleansing program has been designed which lasts for three to five hours only. The users have to drink the detox drink two hours before the drug test.

Along with all the detox programs the users will have to follow the directions for natural detoxing processes for complete removal of the toxins from the system and know How to get marijuana out of your system.

