Fadogia Agrestis Supplement - Benefits, Side Effects, Dosage, And Results

Building your dream physique within a stipulated or shorter period is a wish numerous people carry. Especially athletes and bodybuilders aspire to represent themselves in great shape on national and international platforms to increase their chances of securing a medal. Building a lean and muscular physique often becomes difficult depending on exercise and a nominal diet.

Our body requires the right nutrients consisting of proteins and vitamins, to allow the torn muscles at the workout sessions to recover and grow. Here comes the relevance of Fadogia Agrestis. Numerous bodybuilders and athletes resort to this supplement to enhance their muscle growth and performance.

Want to know more about the supplement?

Let us start with knowing what Fadogia Agrestis is!

What is Fadogia Agrestis?

Originating from the dense forests of Nigeria, Fadogia Agrestis is a herb that features an integral part of traditional medicines. Talking about the herb's inclusion, its stem has exclusive properties that people have used since traditional times to increase the potency of their medicines. In the current scenario, it is in rampant use for supporting the wishes of bodybuilding and promoting muscle growth.

Data states that Fadogia Agrestis also had a role in treating malaria and mitigating its fatal effects. Keeping all its uses aside, bodybuilders have chosen to derive the maximum out of these since a verdict that determined it as an alternative to anabolic steroids. The proof supporting the fact that it can propel energy levels during workouts makes numerous aspiring bodybuilders consume this component in supplement form.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Effects of Fadogia Agrestis

Clinical trials revealed some of the positive effects of this medicinal herb that might play a convincing role in the consumer's lives;

Acts as an aphrodisiac

An experiment got conducted among male rats to determine the effects of Fadogia Agrestis. The observation after administering the herb to the rats showed that the male rats became more inclined towards reproducing. The effects of this aphrodisiac led to increased muscle mass among the rats, which might have been a reason for the increased sex drive.

Fights against infections

Recent studies revealed that Fadogia Agrestis contains a plethora of chemicals that might aid in putting up a fight against parasitic infections. An enhanced study revealed six chemicals that could help treat infections. The infections that could get treated mainly emerged from the African continent.

Acts as an analgesic

Various animals were used to get an experiment done to understand the extended effects of Fadogia Agrestis. The experiment revealed that Fadogia Agrestis could act as an analgesic with high potency. Thus, it might have a role to play in mitigating acute pain. The effect of this herb seems to be more robust than aspirin, where the observed animals faced acute pain stimuli.

Benefits of Fadogia Agrestis

Fadogia Agrestis has a range of benefits that motivate various established and aspiring bodybuilders to try its consumption. Looking at the range of benefits will establish why it has allured physique enthusiasts for all these years;

Fadogia Agrestis includes some of the most crucial antioxidants that proved beneficial for health. The antioxidants hold the ability to destabilize and nullify the effects of radicals. Such radicals stand for all the harmful toxins that can negatively impact the body in many ways.

One of the most common benefits of Fadogia Agrestis is its anti-inflammatory properties. The medicine industry considered using this medicinal herb for such properties to treat patients suffering from pain and inflammation. Moreover, its anti-inflammatory properties help deal with wounds and diarrhea.

Fadogia Agrestis plays a convincing role in strengthening muscles. Being a herb with anabolic steroid features, it helps in faster muscle growth and development and entices numerous bodybuilders to opt for it.

The effectiveness of Fadogia Agrestis transcends to the perimeters of treating diabetes as well. It helps protect the pancreas as it produces insulin required for the body. Diabetes impacts the health of your pancreas, and Fadogia Agrestis protects against it.

Fadogia Agrestis has a role in promoting heart health by keeping blood pressure levels under check. Thus, the risk of getting a heart attack mellows.

Dosages Concerning Fadogia Agrestis

The dosages of Fadogia Agrestis depend upon the body weight of a person. Higher the weight, the more the dose required to pull in its effectiveness. Let us take a glance at the possible doses for consumer use;

For all individuals weighing within 150 lbs, the doses of Fadogia Agrestis can range between 500 to 1100 mg.

If your weight goes up to 200 lbs, increasing the dose of Fadogia Agrestis between 700 to 1450 mg might be required.

Lastly comes the parameter for all the individuals weighing 250 lbs. Such body weight demands the doses to get raked between 900 to 1800 mg.

Besides considering body weight as a crucial parameter in deciding the doses of Fadogia Agrestis, there are other considerations. One of the most important among them is the requirements that need to get fulfilled with its consumption. Provided an individual wishes to use this herb supplement to boost their muscle mass and strength, the doses might range between 18 mg and 100 mg. Mentioning the dosages puts up a veil that might make someone believe about its constant doses, which might vary wildly in real.

Results Derived from Consuming Fadogia Agrestis

Regularly consuming Fadogia Agrestis will cause a few results that the consumer might or might not expect. Taking a glance at the results might give us a broader idea about this medicinal herb that gained such rising popularity among the consumer population;

Some of the consumers got manageable results after consuming this product, and they stated a significant increase in their energy and are considering opting for it again.

On the other hand, some individuals checked their muscle growth after consuming their product. Comparing their muscle size before and after the product's consumption, they assumed increased muscle size and mass. Besides increasing their muscle mass, Fadogia Agrestis boosted overall health and propelled energy levels during gruesome workout sessions.

Its use among Bodybuilders

There has been a rising popularity of Fadogia Agrestis among Bodybuilders worldwide. The increasing usage among them proves they might benefit considerably from its administration. This supplement is pivotal in building muscle mass to the required extent.

Besides boosting muscle mass, the product also helps eliminate the unnecessary body fat that hides the building of muscle underneath. With the fat getting burnt, nothing can stop you from showing off that chiseled physique. Besides bodybuilders, sportspersons also use this product to boost their performances on the field!

Side Effects of Fadogia Agrestis

Such a range of benefits and effectiveness might be alluring and might be enough to attract possible bodybuilders to consider its consumption.

Consequently, is it worth it?

What's the use if all these short-term benefits come at the cost of side effects that might degrade the overall well-being of our lives? Fadogia Agrestis caused such side effects that might appear to be a deplorable health hazard that anyone would wish to avert!

Following is a list of side effects that Fadogia Agrestis might bring. Taking a look at them will clear any cloud of confusion concerning their consumption and help you take a static decision;

Bodybuilders and athletes opt for high doses of Fadogia Agrestis to derive the maximum benefit and build considerable muscle mass. However, such high doses of Fadogia Agrestis might burden the kidney and lead to irreparable damage! A damaged kidney would push you to the abyss of dialysis, which will drain your wealth and will to live.

Besides hampering the well-being of our kidneys, Fadogia Agrestis extends its paw to the health of our spleen and liver. We all know how important and vulnerable our spleen is! Spleen damage or rupture can be fatal without turning back from death.

In addition, its effects on the liver can mess with our body's overall functioning. The liver is the source of bile that helps in excreting waste products from our bodies. In addition, it helps with digestion and protein synthesis. Becoming the storehouse of minerals and vitamins is another addition to the list. With such a range of functions affected, life would be nothing less than suffering.

Athletes and bodybuilders often use this herb to achieve exponential muscle growth and development and increase stamina. Little do they realize that the herb can damage their vocal cords!

Studies revealed that excessive consumption of Fadogia Agrestis can cause permanent damage to the vocal cords that might mess with your ability to speak!

Now, losing your voice or getting it affected would be the last thing anyone would wish for!

While studies earlier claimed the positive impact of Fadogia Agrestis for keeping blood pressure and heart rate under check, that is not always the reality! Excessive consumption of this medicinal herb can increase blood pressure by manifolds, which signifies an increased heart rate.

Heart ailments or myocardial infarction become a real possibility with increased blood pressure. Often such higher heart rates can cause fatal blows to the health and well-being of any individual.

Little did anyone realize that this medicinal herb contains mercury. Mercury is harmful to any individual consuming it and leads to deadly effects. Besides normal and healthy individuals, mercury is a strict no for patients suffering from enlarged thyroid glands as it can trigger their hormonal imbalance and lead to major health issues.

In addition, mercury remains harmful for pregnant women whose unborn child can get adversely affected owing to Fadogia Agrestis' consumption.

With such deplorable side effects that can harm your health and well-being long-term, Fadogia Agrestis can no longer be a reliable option. Here arises a need for a trusted alternative that can assure benefits for the consumer without causing any impending side effects.

Looking for a suitable alternative to help you get rid of the hold of Fadogia Agrestis?

Testoprime can be your savior! Want to know more as to why it can be the perfect alternative? Let us dive into knowing more about the product;

What is Testoprime?

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Testoprime proved to be a powerful supplement that supplies the much-required testosterone for maintaining and aggravating youthfulness and muscle growth. Composed of 100% authentic ingredients derived from nature, Testoprime is a boon for all those wishing to build lean muscle mass. It helps build muscle mass and enhances the fat-burning process, which exposes the muscle mass to glory!

Testoprime comes in capsules, making it easy for individuals to swallow without hindrances. Daily consumption of this supplement would give visibly alluring results that would make you opt for more!

Ingredients of Testoprime

The ingredients of Testoprime form the soul of the product. Glancing through the ingredients will remove any cloud of concern regarding the product. The ingredients testify to why Testoprime continues to emerge as a trusted product offering extravagant results!

Panax Ginseng: Panax Ginseng is a part of traditional medicine culture owing to its range of benefits. It aids the increased production of testosterone in the body, facilitating faster muscle growth characterized by propelled fat loss.

D-Aspartic Acid: D-aspartic acid is a recommended amino acid that boosts testosterone production in the body besides spiking the metabolism rate by miles. Besides boosting strength and stamina, it aids in digestion as well.

Ashwagandha: Who does not know about Ashwagandha and its benefits? Testoprime could never reach its peak without Ashwagandha's presence.

Green tea extract : Green tea extract helps control the production of DHT, a testosterone residue. It prevents testosterone from turning into DHT, which would be useless to the body's development.

Fenugreek: Fenugreek directly impacts increasing strength, endurance, and libido levels for promoting muscle growth and development.

Vitamin D: Standing under the sun would no more be a requirement with Testoprime! Testoprime supplies essential Vitamin D, facilitating stronger bones, muscle development, and better hormone secretion.

Pomegranate extract: Pomegranate extract increases the nitric oxide content in the blood , fights against ailments, and keeps the toxins under check.

Zinc: Zinc promotes testosterone production and prevents its conversion to estrogen.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 also stops DHT production and increases oxygen content in the blood for enhancing workout sessions.

Vitamin B5 : Vitamin B5 promotes higher metabolism that helps eliminate unnecessary fat.

Garlic extract: Garlic extract has a range of benefits, with the primary being the promotion of testosterone creation and secretion in the body.

Black Pepper extract: Black Pepper aids digestion of testoprime's ingredients to the fullest, thus facilitating maximum benefit.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Benefits of Testoprime

Testoprime brings many benefits, making it the perfect alternative to Fadogia Agrestis. Following are some of them that you must consider;

Increases testosterone: The primary benefit of Testoprime is to increase testosterone levels by up to 44%! Such high testosterone levels will promote muscle growth and development, characterized by overall health and well-being without a doubt!

Mitigates stress: Testoprime does not allow its consumer to get stressed by reducing cortisol levels by 71.6%.

Reduces body fat: One major benefit of Testoprime is that it aids the fat-burning process. It propels fat burning by almost 16%, which brings your goal of a chiseled physique closer!

Muscle strength increases by manifolds : Testoprime causes an increase in muscle strength by 138.7% which helps you lift heavier weights without a flinch!

Boosts endurance: Testoprime holds the advantage of increasing endurance levels by 92.2%. Now grinding workout sessions will be a cakewalk!

Helps convert fat into energy: The consumption of Testoprime aids in converting fat stored into energy required for executing the day's responsibilities.

Propels metabolism : Increased metabolism helps with faster digestion that keeps issues of a bloated stomach away!

Increased confidence : With spiking testosterone levels, a fresh air of confidence will surround you. Such an uplifting mood will ensure you stay at your highest throughout the day.

FAQs

What is Testoprime, and what does it do?

Testoprime is a natural testosterone booster supplement designed to increase the body's production. It contains various natural ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts that work together to support healthy testosterone levels. Testosterone is essential for male reproductive health, muscle mass and strength, bone density, and overall well-being.

Is Testoprime safe?

Lab trials observed that Testoprime is safe for human consumption.

How to consume Testoprime?

Males should consume four capsules before breakfast every morning for the best results. It is recommended not to exceed the dosage that the doctor has recommended.

Is it better than Fadogia Agrestis?

Testoprime is better than Fadogia Agrestis owing to its range of benefits without inducing any possible side effects.

Final Thoughts

Waiting no more remains the option!

Testoprime emerges as the perfect alternative to promote your muscle and physique development goals. Such natural ingredients prevent possible side effects, allowing you to get the best out of the available nutrients.

