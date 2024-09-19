Partner Content

BeatO experts advocate precise diagnosis as the first step of comprehensive diabetes care.

BeatO, India's largest diabetes solution platform with over 20 Lakh users, has launched its first brand campaign featuring cricket legend Anil Kumble. The campaign reinforces BeatO's mission to provide expert-driven diabetes care, empowering millions of Indians to better manage their condition. The BeatO App is a one-stop solution for comprehensive diabetes care, where users can connect with India's leading diabetologists from the comfort of their homes, and receive scientific treatment to beat diabetes with ease.



The campaign features the story of a young cricketer struggling to take a wicket - an analogy for the daily struggles of managing diabetes. But, with some expert and timely advice from cricket legend Kumble, the child knocks down the wickets. This powerful visual metaphor illustrates that expert support is essential for success- whether in cricket or diabetes control. Like a coach who guides his team on the cricket field, BeatO provides its users with the medical expertise to monitor, manage, and beat diabetes.



BeatO experts advocate precise diagnosis as the first step of comprehensive diabetes care. Thus, they encourage individuals to begin their journey with a free diabetologist consultation via the BeatO app. With over 100 senior diabetologists having an average experience of 11+ years, BeatO connects you with top city doctors who offer personalised treatment for effective blood sugar control. Furthermore, BeatO's smartphone-connected glucometers help users capture real-time data, interpret readings easily, and maintain a digital log of reports on their phones for easy access.



BeatO's approach has been validated in top global journals like the American Diabetes Association (ADA). Clinical studies show that their users saw an average drop of 2.16% in HbA1c levels within just three months of joining the BeatO Diabetes Care Program. This reduction helps lower the risk of complications and improves the quality of life for people with diabetes.



BeatO's diabetes control program is designed to help people manage their condition, improve health outcomes, and reduce medical costs. The all-inclusive Care Program offers guidance from diabetologists and coaching on diet and lifestyle. It includes data-driven monitoring through BeatO's patented smart glucometer, specialised treatment, continuous support from certified health coaches, along with prescribed medicines and essential lab tests, all accessible through the BeatO App.



Kumble's association with the brand further enhances the credibility of BeatO's promise: to provide medical expertise and enable people with diabetes to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.



As per BeatO's Co-founder and CEO Mr. Gautam Chopra, the choice of Anil Kumble as BeatO's brand ambassador was not a coincidence. "It was a decision grounded in shared values. BeatO sought someone who could represent discipline, resilience, and a commitment to excellence," says Mr. Chopra. "Anil Kumble embodies everything we stand for at BeatO. His relentless pursuit of excellence, his ability to stay calm under pressure, and his dedication to fitness and health make him the perfect ambassador for BeatO. We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to revolutionise diabetes care in India."



Reflecting on the collaboration, Kumble remarked, "As a sportsperson and coach, I have always understood the critical role of health and expert guidance in achieving excellence. Continuous and guided care is vital, and I have seen firsthand the transformative impact it can have on an individual's life. Partnering with BeatO allows me to contribute to a cause that resonates deeply with my values. Together, we aim to inspire and support millions of Indians with diabetes in their journey towards better health."



As BeatO continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the focus remains on making diabetes care more accessible, affordable, and effective for all. The brand campaign featuring Anil Kumble is just the beginning of a larger movement to raise awareness about the importance of expert-led, continuous care in controlling diabetes.



For more information about BeatO and its comprehensive diabetes care solutions, visit www.beatoapp.com or download the BeatO app.

About BeatO

BeatO, is India's Largest Diabetes Solutions Platform with over 20 Lakh users. BeatO was founded by Gautam Chopra and Yash Sehgal in 2015 with a mission to bring a positive health outcome in the lives of 100 million Indians with diabetes by providing them accessible, affordable and high-quality expert care through technology. The digital platform helps people beat diabetes with ease and empowers them to live a happy, healthy and normal life.



BeatO provides clinically proven, all-inclusive diabetes care programs to control diabetes and bring it into remission under the guidance of medical experts. The results of these programs have been published in international journals such as the American Diabetes Association (ADA) showing best-in-class health outcomes, with an average reduction of HbA1c (3-month average sugar levels) by 2.16% in just 3 months of enrolling into the BeatO Diabetes Care Programs.



Its ecosystem includes - the innovative BeatO app, data-led monitoring through its patented smart glucometers, access to medical experts who combine specialised treatment from diabetologists, continuous care from certified health coaches plus prescribed medicines, lab tests, learning resources such as recipes and yoga and diabetes-friendly shop all through the BeatO App.



BeatO has been awarded the National Startup Award by the government of India for its services to the nation in the healthcare sector and was recognised by BBC World News for taking diabetes care to the remotest corner of India.



About Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble is one of India's greatest cricketers, known for his leadership, determination, and remarkable achievements. He made history in 1999 by becoming only the second bowler to take all 10 wickets in a single Test innings, achieving this against Pakistan in Delhi. Over his illustrious career, Kumble took a total of 619 wickets in Test cricket, making him India's highest wicket-taker. Known for his resilience, he famously bowled with a broken jaw, epitomizing his grit. Beyond cricket, Kumble has contributed significantly to sports administration and coaching, further cementing his legacy in Indian cricket.



Off the field, Kumble's commitment to fitness and health is equally noteworthy. He has always emphasized the importance of a disciplined lifestyle and continuous care, values that resonate deeply with BeatO's approach to diabetes control.

