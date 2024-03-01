Partner Content

BlockDAG a promising new entrant in the crypto market is gaining much traction and popularity

As Chainlink's prices remain stagnant in the market, Chainlink whales have moved major LINK tokens off a popular exchange. On the other hand, the ongoing Bitcoin Dogs presale is making waves as the crypto coin sees big numbers.

At the same time, BlockDAG – a promising new entrant in the crypto market – is also gaining much traction and popularity for its presale and incredible 5000x return on investment opportunities. As it nears completion of its Batch 2 presale, crypto enthusiasts are expecting to see massive growths in BDAG price upon hitting the market soon.

Whales Make a Splash in the Market

It appears that Chainlink whales are becoming active, as recently a Chainlink whale made a large withdrawal of LINK tokens from the popular exchange Binance. Data shows that the tokens amount to 194.4K and are valued at $3.67 million.

The same Chainlink whale also made another significant withdrawal a few weeks back, and then deposited more than half of it back to the same exchange during the time when Chainlink rates saw an increase earlier in February. Chainlink registered big gains earlier in the month. However, Chainlink struggled in making further gains and its price has remained stagnant since despite seeing over a 6% increase over the last week.

Bitcoin Dogs ICO

Bitcoin Dogs, a dog-themed NFT gaming project, is making a decent run in its ongoing Initial Coin Offering (ICO). It has a total supply of 900 million tokens, of which 90% are available for purchase in its current presale.

Bitcoin has remained a standalone blockchain for the longest time and steered clear of adopting any new trends - until it announced the Bitcoin Dogs, its first-ever ICO and BRC-20 token. As Bitcoin Dogs garners attention in the crypto market, there is another top trending crypto currently in its presale that's catching the eye of big investors – BlockDAG.

BlockDAG Continues its Ongoing Presale Bull Run

BlockDAG (BDAG) is making history in its ongoing presale by emerging as the top choice among crypto investors. Currently priced at $0.0015, it is close to selling out its second batch, and will be releasing the batch 3 anytime now for much higher prices. Early investors who invested in batch 1 have already made 50x more returns on their investments. Once the coin hits the market when the pre-sale ends, BDAG is expected to make a big splash and see a massive price surge. BlockDAG plans on getting listed on major exchanges like KuCoin, CoinEx, Gate.io and Bitget once the pre-sales end.

BlockDAG outshines its competition for redefining speed and putting innovative technology and security at its core, while also providing eco-friendly and easy mining options. BDAG offers the simplest crypto mining through mining rigs and mobile app mining – which makes it the perfect choice for beginners too. BlockDAG will also be giving away a whopping $2 million cash prize to 50 community members.

Investors Rush to Buy BlockDAG Before it Sells Out

Among the many crypto options such as Bitcoin Dogs in presale and Chainlink coins available in the market, investors are recognizing BlockDAG as a profitable investment opportunity and their ultimate ticket for 50,000x investment returns post-launch. With crypto analysts predicting BDAG prices to go up, it's certain that BlockDAG will soon sell out its Batch 2.

Invest in BlockDAG

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.