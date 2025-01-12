UK Man's Bitcoin Treasure Worth $750 Million Lost Forever After Court Rejects His Bid To Recover It

A judge has halted a man's legal bid to recover his 600 million pounds (nearly $750 million) Bitcoin fortune, lost in a landfill 10 years ago. James Howells, 39, initiated the lawsuit after discarding the hard drive containing his cryptocurrency in Newport, Wales, in 2013, according to the BBC.

Since his misfortune, Howells has proposed fully funding the excavation process and offering 25% of the recovered Bitcoin to the Newport City Council.

However, the council rejected his proposal, sparking a decade-long effort by Howells to recover his lost cryptocurrency.

On Thursday, it was reported that Circuit Commercial Judge for Wales, Judge Keyser, dismissed Howells' lawsuit seeking permission to conduct the excavation.

In his ruling, Judge Keyser stated that Howells had "no reasonable grounds" for filing the claim and that there was "no realistic prospect" of success if the case proceeded to trial.

"The particulars of the claim do not demonstrate any reasonable grounds for bringing this case. Additionally, the claim has no realistic prospect of success at trial, nor is there any compelling reason for it to proceed to trial," Keyser explained.

The judge further upheld the council's argument that it owned the hard drive, ruling that Howells had no entitlement to it.

"In my judgment, the council's argument is correct and constitutes a complete defence to the claims," he concluded.

Howells expressed his disappointment with the ruling, telling the British outlet that he felt "very upset" and likened the decision to a "kick in the teeth."

"The case being struck out at the earliest hearing denies me the chance to explain myself or seek justice in any form," he said.

"There was so much more I could have presented in a full trial, and that's what I had anticipated."

He also noted his persistent efforts to engage with the Newport City Council over the past 12 years.

"I've tried every possible way to communicate with the council," he said. "It's not about greed-I'm willing to share the proceeds- but no one in a position of power is willing to have a proper conversation with me."

"This ruling has taken everything from me and left me with nothing," he added.

"It's the great British injustice system at work once again."