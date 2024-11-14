Partner Content

Edgardo Osorio - Founder & Creative Director - Aquazzura

Aquazzura, the renowned Italian luxury brand, is delighted to announce the opening of its first-ever store in India inside the exclusive Chanakya Mall in New Delhi, in partnership with DS Luxury Retail Limited, a DS Group entity. An exclusive cocktail event to celebrate the launch took place recently. The event, led by Founder and Creative Director Edgardo Osorio, offered a sophisticated gathering for select guests.



The evening saw an exclusive gathering of select media, influencers, and key opinion leaders, including Samiksha Pednekar, Summiyya Patni (House of Misu), Rasna Bhasin, Sanjana Batra, Tarun Tahiliani, Marie-Anne Oudejans, Aashna Hegde, among many other influential guests. Attendees were treated to an introduction to Aquazzura's iconic fusion of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary elegance, highlighted by the brand's latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection featuring luxurious pumps, boots, and bags crafted from velvet, boucle, and metallic materials.



Designed in collaboration with Dutch artist Marie-Anne Oudejans, the boutique's interiors reflect an Italian garden in full bloom, with geometric motifs, hand-painted branches, and golden accents, creating an inviting, elegant atmosphere. The space's unique aqua hue and whimsical pineapple emblems add an extra whiff of hospitality to the boutique experience.

Aquazzura India Store, The Chanakya, New Delhi

Aquazzura's arrival in India adds to its prestigious list of global locations, including Paris, New York, London, and Dubai. Osorio shared his excitement about bringing the brand to New Delhi, saying, "India's vibrant culture and fashion sensibility have always inspired me. I'm thrilled to connect with the incredible style and grace of Indian women and to offer them the refinement and comfort of Aquazzura."



The boutique is now open and offers a carefully curated selection of Aquazzura's signature styles, bridal collections, handbags, and jewelry, all carefully curated to appeal to India's luxury connoisseurs.

About Aquazzura

Exuding a modern, alluring elegance, Aquazzura's footwear collections have become instantly iconic since their debut in 2012. Exquisitely handmade in Italy with a particular focus on comfort and wearability, Edgardo Osorio's creations combine luxury and craftsmanship with an innovative design and vibrant colour palettes.



The first decade of extraordinary successes and international recognition marks the launch of two new product lines affirming the transformation of Aquazzura into a true lifestyle brand. The Casa Collection, declined in four tableware lines, presented in 2022, is inspired by Osorio's passion for interior design and art de la table. This year sees the launch of the Aquazzura handbag line, a modern and versatile collection featuring an array of sophisticated and feminine day-to-night styles imagined for every occasion.

Creative Director and Founder Edgardo Osorio - a life spent living between Colombia, Miami and London working for prestigious fashion houses - decided to establish his own brand in Florence, heart of Italian art and capital of the best shoemakers and artisans. Edgardo's dream business idea came to life inside the spectacular setting of Palazzo Corsini, Aquazzura's headquarters, starting a ten-year journey of pure creativity and love for Italian savoir-faire, through the combination of traditional techniques and luxurious materials.

From the signature seasonal collections to exclusive collaborations and bespoke creations, Aquazzura's styles have been worn by the likes of Hollywood stars such as Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez among many others, fashion icons such as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova, Kendall Jenner, Amber Valletta and Cindy Crawford, and royalties including HRH the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Queen Rania of Jordan, Queen Letizia of Spain, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Aquazzura's shoes have been recently showcased in major movie productions, such as the popular TV series And Just Like That... starring Sarah Jessica Parker (sequel of the iconic Sex & The City series), in the James Bond movie No Time to Die with Ana de Armas, and worn by Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott.

Aquazzura's collections are available at over 300 top retailers in 58 countries, online at aquazzura.com, and at flagship boutiques in Florence, London, New York, Miami, Doha, Dubai, Milan, Sao Paulo, Capri, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Taipei, St. Tropez, Manama (Bahrain), Kuwait and Riyadh.

