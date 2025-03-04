Rs 2 Crore Bridal Outfits' Heist At Luxury Boutique In Delhi

A woman, aided by two minor accomplices, was arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 2 crore worth of bridal outfits and other items from a boutique in Delhi, the police said.

The two minors, with one of them being a former sales assistant at the boutique, have been taken into police custody.

The incident, which took place late on March 1, was reported from south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri.

"On Saturday night, a woman, accompanied by two people, approached the security guard of the boutique operating inside a farmhouse. The woman, posing as a relative of the owner, requested entry to use the washroom," said Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (South) Achin Garg.

The woman distracted the security guard, while her accomplices overpowered and tied him up, said the officer. The three then, said the officer, decamped with 50 high-end bridal outfits, electronic equipment, four paintings and other valuables, which were recovered from a rented room in Aya Nagar.

"The robbers had stolen the boutique's CCTV DVR to erase evidence. But police traced the tempo van used in the crime," the officer said.

The security guard, after managing to free himself, alerted the police. A case was registered and the police launched an investigation.

The accused, said the guard, had covered the tempo van number plate with a black tape. However, the CCTV footage showed the tape partially removed, revealing the letters 'RAJ', which proved to be a key breakthrough, said the police.

As the vehicle was last traced to Manglapuri, the police combed the area. Eventually, it was found parked in a street.

Further investigation led to the identification of the tempo owner, who revealed that his classmate, a juvenile, had borrowed the vehicle.

Upon questioning, the juvenile confessed to the crime and disclosed the involvement of the other two, said the police.

According to police, the minors, both residents of the Sultanpur, planned and executed the robbery. One of them was familiar with its layout and the value of the outfits. The woman, a social media acquaintance of his, was arrested from Ghaziabad.

