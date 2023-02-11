Video: Train Passes Over Bihar Woman Who Fell On Tracks. She Survives

The incident was reported from Tankuppa Railway station in Gaya.

A woman was injured after a stationed train suddenly started moving while she was crossing a railway track in Bihar's Gaya on Friday, the police said.

The incident was reported from Tankuppa Railway station in Gaya.

The woman got on to a stranded train to cross the track because she had to board another train from the other side of the platform, officials said.

As the train started moving, the woman lost her grip and fell under it.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the train passing over the woman as she lies on the track calmly to avoid getting hurt.

Some policemen who saw her fall rushed in and managed to pull her out.

The woman, who suffered a head injury, has been admitted to a local hospital, officials said.