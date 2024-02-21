Saline Hung From Ropes: Hundreds Of Patients Treated On Road In Maharashtra

Officials said the condition of 30 people is said to be critical.

About 300 people - including children and women - fell sick after having food at a religious event in Maharashtra yesterday, the police said.

The people complained of food poisoning after having food on the last day of the week-long religious event in Maharashtra's Buldhana.

They were taken to a hospital, but due to shortage of beds, many of them had to be treated outside the hospital.

Visuals showed saline bottles tied to the ropes - hooked to the trees - as hundreds of patients lied on the ground.

Villagers told NDTV that when they reached the hospitals, no doctor was present there. "We had to call some private doctors to treat the patients," they said.

Officials said the condition of 30 people is stated to be critical.