Video: Foreigners Taken On Bulldozer Ride On Flooded Road In Gujarat's Vadodara

Foreign nationals being driven on a bulldozer on a flooded road in Gujarat's Vadodara

A video of a handful of foreign nationals standing on the metal scooper of a bulldozer in flood-hit Vadodara has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from people. Some took a swipe at the spectacle, calling it "flood tourism".

The bulldozer is seen being driven on a flooded road, while the foreign nationals, who appear to be tourists in summer clothes and backpacks, smile and hold on firmly to the bulldozer's metal scooper attached to the front of the heavy vehicle.

Local residents stood in front of shops along the flooded road and stared at the foreign nationals - some of them took photos - as the bulldozer drove on.

Some have raised concerns over waste of resources amid the flood, when hundreds of stranded people have been asking for help to evacuate them. The bulldozer could have been put to better use, such as clearing clogged drains and debris from flooded roads, local reports quoting residents said.

Others on social media pointed out the foreign nationals looked like tourists, and that it was a harmless activity.

Vadodara faced a crisis-like situation after the water level in Vishwamitri river rose sharply following heavy rain for three days. Water has receded from most parts of the city now. Of the over 6,000 people who were rescued and relocated, 1,610 have returned to their homes, officials said.

On the initial days when rainwater started entering homes in Vadodara, hundreds of residents had sent SOS and waited for help to arrive. Self-help groups helped with whatever resources they had.

The State Emergency Operations Centre said only four places in the state received 15 mm to 26 mm of rain between 6 am and 2 pm, while other parts remained dry or received light rain during this period. The India Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that a deep depression over the Kutch region might turn into a cyclonic storm.