Video: Bike Hits Woman, Moments Later It Gets Hit By Truck In UP, 2 Injured

A CCTV footage of the accident that happened in UP's Kaushambi

CCTV footage from a road in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi shows the moment when a woman was nearly run over by a truck.

The short clip of the footage has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows a woman walking on the side of the narrow road. The traffic appears to be light, with no congestion.

A few seconds into the video, a bike was seen coming from behind the pedestrian. A man was riding it, and a woman in a red saree was riding pillion.

The rider brushes past the pedestrian, which makes him lose balance. The bike skids for a few metres. Shockingly, a truck was coming from behind. While the man falls on the side of the road, the woman falls in front of the rear tyres.

Police said both were injured critically. They are being treated in hospital.