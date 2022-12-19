'I'm A Mother But...': Maharashtra MLA Attends Assembly With Her Baby

The child was seen sleeping peacefully in Ms Nahare's arms as other legislators greeted her.

An MLA of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today came to the Maharashtra assembly in Nagpur with her two-and-a-half month old baby.

Saroj Ahire, MLA from Deolali, walked through the assembly corridor with her baby bundled in a blanket to attend the first day of the winter session.

The child was seen sleeping peacefully in Ms Nahare's arms as other legislators greeted her. Some also clicked selfie with the baby.

Ms Ahire said she wanted to attend the winter session as it was being held in Nagpur after more than two years.

"I am a mother and a people's representative. For the past two and half years due to corona pandemic, no assembly session has been held here in Nagpur. I am a mother now but to put my points and to raise questions, I have come here to get answers for my voters," Ms Ahire said.