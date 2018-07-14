35-Year-Old Physiotherapist Stabbed To Death In Uttar Pradesh

A hunt is on to nab the miscreant, says police (Representational)

A 35-year-old physiotherapist was stabbed to death at her home in the Radha Puram colony area in Mathura, police said today.

The incident occurred last evening, they said, adding that the victim, Khushboo Agrawal, may have been acquainted with the assailant.

"All the aspects are being investigated. However, the assailant appears to be a known person," Additional Director General of Police (Zone) Ajai Anand said.

Khushboo Agrawal's husband, Sanjeev Agrawal, and daughter, Sanvi, were away at the time of the murder, he said.

Neighbours, alerted by her cries for help, had rushed to her rescue but the assailant managed to escape, officials said, adding that they managed to snatch a bag he was carrying.

The victim used to run a clinic from the couple's rented apartment.

A hunt was on to nab the miscreant, Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said.