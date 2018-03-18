Minor Boy Dies After Falling In Ditch In Maharashtra, Probe On

The police said while playing in the club's compound, the boy accidentally fell inside. (Representative)

A one-year-old boy died after accidentally falling in a ditch, located inside a compound of a club, police said today.

The deceased has been identified as Ojas Chinchkar, a police official attached to City Police station said.

The incident occurred last evening when the minor boy had gone to the club with his father. While his father went for a swim, Ojas was playing in the compound, the official added.

According to the police officer, while playing in the club's compound, the boy accidentally fell inside the ditch.

He was rescued by some people who were in the premises of the club. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead, the officer said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is on, the officer added.