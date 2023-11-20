On Camera, Woman Kidnapped From Petrol Pump On Motorcycle In Gwalior

The entire incident was caught on CCTV

A woman was allegedly kidnapped by two men from a petrol pump in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV and the footage showed how the two men forcefully took her on a two-wheeler.

While one of them was wearing a helmet, the other one had covered his face with a cloth, the camera installed at the petrol pump showed.

The 19-year-old, a BA student, and resident of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, was kidnapped minutes after she stepped down from a bus around 8:50 am on Monday.

She had gone to Bhind to celebrate Diwali with her family members and was waiting for her brother at the petrol pump.

The police have started an investigation and are on the hunt for the two men.