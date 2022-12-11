On Camera, Property Dealer Kicks Doctor, Teacher Couple In Indore Road Rage

A property dealer was seen punching a man and kicking his wife in Indore in road rage

An elderly couple was thrashed by a property dealer in a road rage incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the property dealer, Dharmendra Kushwaha, hitting the man and his kicking his wife to the ground.

The man is a paediatrician and his wife a teacher.

The police said their cars had scrapped by while passing. It was not a major accident in any way, they said.

The CCTV footage of the incident that happened a week ago has been shared widely on social media now.

It shows the doctor talking the property dealer, who starts throwing punches. The doctor's wife then comes out of the car to stop the assault, but she too is kicked in the stomach. She is seen falling on the road on her back.

The couple later told the police no one came to help them and people just passed by.

"The couple was assaulted after a minor collision between the car after which the police registered a case against the broker, Dharmendra Kushwaha, on the basis of the video footage," Indore police officer Sampat Upadhyay said.

"A case has been filed. Action will be taken," he said.

The accused is on the run and the police are looking for him.