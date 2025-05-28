Maoists Loot 4 Tonnes Of Explosives From Truck In Odisha

A group of 30 to 40 armed Maoists looted approximately four tonnes of explosives from a truck in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

According to initial reports, the explosives were being transported from an ammunition depot near Itma to the Langalkata stone quarry when the vehicle was forced to stop at gunpoint. The driver was kidnapped by the Maoists and was later released unharmed.

Security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) immediately sealed the area and launched a search operation.

"Police and paramilitary forces are on high alert. Further search operations are expected to be carried out in the morning," said an official.