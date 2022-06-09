Watch: Mamata Banerjee Shake A Leg With Tribal Women At Mass Wedding Ceremony

The video shows her interacting with the locals

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced with a group of tribal women at a mass wedding ceremony in Alipurduar district on Wednesday.

In a video shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter, the Chief Minister is seen shaking a leg with the women as tribal music plays on.

The video shows her interacting with the locals and giving gifts to the newly-married couples.

"Being part of the magnificent ceremony, she wholeheartedly celebrated and expressed her desire to see our Adivasi brothers and sisters achieve great heights of success," the Trinamool Congress captioned the post.

At a mass wedding programme in Alipurduar, Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial blessed the young couples.



Being part of the magnificent ceremony, she wholeheartedly celebrated and expressed her desire to see our Adivasi brothers and sisters achieve great heights of success. pic.twitter.com/ZmbjmB0Tgz — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) June 8, 2022

Around 510 tribal couples got married at the grand event, officials said.