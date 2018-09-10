In UP, Groom Refused To Marry As The Bride Used WhatsApp

The groom, Qamar Haidar, refused to marry girl as she used WhatsApp

A man at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh has refused to marry a girl because she uses WhatsApp. On the day of the wedding, the groom did not show up at the bride's house where the nikah or wedding was fixed and said he will only marry her if Rs 65 lakh was given to him.



On September 5, the bride's family and friends were ready and waiting to welcome the groom and his family. But till late in the evening the groom, Qamar Haidar, did not turn up. The bride's father sent his brother to Qamar's house to find out what had happened.



Qamar told him, he can't marry the girl as she uses WhatsApp and he can only overlook the issue if Rs 65 lakh was paid to him.



The bride's father pleaded with Qamar and his relatives, a few guests present at the wedding told news agency ANI. But Qamar refused to budge.



The bride's father went to the local police station on the same night to file a complaint. "Family of a girl alleged that the groom's side on wedding day refused to marry her saying 'the girl isn't good as she uses WhatsApp'. Then they demanded a dowry of Rs 65 lakh," Vipin Tada senior officer at Amroha told news agency ANI. A probe is underway and action will be taken said Mr Tada.



On September 3, in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband as her family could not give the dowry demanded by his family. She had even gone to the police for help and a case was filed but the accused threatened her to withdraw the case. When she refused, the husband allegedly murdered her. An investigation is on said the police.